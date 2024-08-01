Skip to Content
American Idol auditions open in Texas

Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aspiring singers in Texas will get the chance to audition for American Idol this month.

"Idol Across America" is visiting Texas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The open call will have singers audition over a virtual Zoom meeting.

"For the fifth year in a row, 'Idol Across America,' the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever," the organizers explained.

Find out more about the process here.

Emma Hoggard

