El Paso events: Bark at the Park, Tour de Tolerance, El Paso Pro-Musica & Historian Studio

by El Paso Matters Staff, El Paso Matters

August 14, 2024

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

Chihuahuas ‘Bark at the Park’

El Paso baseball fans and their pooches are invited to “Bark at the Park” as the El Paso Chihuahuas host the Reno Aces at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Southwest University Park. The “Bark at the Park” event allows fans to bring their dogs, provided they have proof of current vaccinations. Children ages 12 and younger also can participate in post-game activities, including running the bases, with a special $5 meal offer available. Information and tickets: milb.com.

Holocaust Museum’s Tour de Tolerance

The El Paso Holocaust Museum will host its 19th annual Tour de Tolerance beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Santa Teresa High School, 100 Airport Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Events include a 50K bike ride, 5K run/walk, one-mile family fun walk, and a one-mile dog walk. The event is designed to unite participants against hate and injustice, with all proceeds benefiting the museum’s mission to combat prejudice and intolerance through education. Participants can register online through Friday, Aug. 16, or in-person during packet pickup at the museum Aug. 16-17. Information and registration: runsignup.com/tourdetolerance.

‘Historian Studio’ at El Paso Museum of History

The El Paso Museum of History will host the inaugural session of its new discussion series, “Historian Studio: Memories of M.A.Y.A.,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The free event, led by historian and community activist Miguel Juarez, will reunite members of the Mexican American Youth Association, or M.A.Y.A., to discuss their history, projects, and contributions to the El Paso community. Modeled after the “Actors Studio” talk show, the series aims to capture community voices through informal interviews. The event also coincides with the upcoming unveiling of a mural by local artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado at Armijo Park on Aug. 24. Information: epmuseumofhistory.org.

El Paso Pro-Musica ‘Summerfest’

El Paso Pro-Musica launches its 2024-2025 season with “Summerfest” featuring the fiddle duo of Mark and Maggie O’Connor. The event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall on the University of Texas at El Paso campus, will feature a blend of bluegrass, country, jazz and classical music. Information and tickets: elpasopromusica.org.

‘Puente Libre’ Exhibit at El Paso Museum of Art

The El Paso Museum of Art will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, for its latest exhibition, “Puente Libre,” a collection of works by artist Francisco Delgado. The exhibit will run from Aug. 16 to Jan. 8, 2025. Delgado, a recipient of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department Cultural Funding Program, explores cultural identity on the U.S.-Mexico border in the collection. The exhibition is part of the Artist Incubator Program, which supports local artists in creating new work across disciplines. Admission is free. Information: epma.art.

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.