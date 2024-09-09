Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93

By Michael Rothman

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known for his innumerable movie roles and the booming voice of the character of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, has died, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

He was 93 years old.

The thespian, whose powerful, deep voice brought to life the iconic villain, acted for more than six decades and won three Tony Awards, including a lifetime honor in 2017, two Emmys and a Grammy. He was recognized for lifetime achievement by the Academy Awards in 2011.

