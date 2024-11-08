These are the highest-rated tacos in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has compiled a list of the highest-rated tacos in El Paso, according to community reviews posted to Yelp.

Our team gathers the ratings and reviews left on the community website and uses them to determine the tacos that have received not only the highest ratings, but the largest number of high ratings.

Look through the list below to find out which tacos El Pasoans seem to be enjoying the most.

Mexican

“The best torta in El Paso. Watermelon agua fresca was so refreshing. Can't wait to go back. Great service." Michael F.

Mexican

“Best birria tacos I've ever had this far north! Food came out SUPER fast. Went on a Saturday and it wasn't too busy. Wait staff was super friendly. Free chips and salsa were . Order of birria tacos comes with 4. Sooooo RICO I ordered 2 more! Might be my new favorite Saturday dinner." Carlos D.

Tacos

"Three words, authentic, delicious and affordable! You order outside at a window and then may pick a seat inside or outdoors. Great ambiance and great food." Allison Z.

Mexican

“Yessssss!!!! This place is amazing! It is NOT traditional Juarez- style Mexican food as found in most restaurants in El Paso.... but for those of you willing to branch out, or those of you missing your California style burritos- this is the place!! All the dishes were huge. I didn't get any pics of our burritos (I guess we were too busy snarfing them down lol) but they were AMAZING! The carnitas had the best flavor and perfect charring on the edges. I was in heaven. They use super thin tortillas, Sonoran style. In my opinion, everything here was perfect. We went yesterday and my kids wanted to return today! We will definitely be back!" Katrina P.

Mexican

"The BEST barbacoa tacos I've ever had!! Great flavor, fresh tacos, really yummy salsas! I'll be thinking about these tacos for a long time Foodie destination for sure!" Lisa H.

Mexican

"Food was delicious, all sauces too. Baked potato was baked to perfection! The charro beans you get before your meal have so much flavor.

Service was great, very nice & attentive. The ambience was clean and I enjoyed the Pancho Villa pictures and music. Definitely coming back!" Cristina L.

Tacos, Food Trucks

“Amazing tacos. Great owner. A must come to in the Northeast. Large portions, street taco style.” Alan A.

Mexican, Cafes

“Best taco I've ever had. And, the green chili enchilada and chili relleno were also delicious." Mary M.

Tacos, Food Trucks

"Let's taco 'bout these tacos!! I've never had birria tacos before and I'll admit, I thought they'd be super greasy and soggy tacos...I'm so glad I was wrong. They were the exact opposite. I got the birria queso tacos and the tacos de papa. My husband got the Korean tacos and we also took another order of birria and papa. I'm big on customer service whenever I go anywhere. Ruben and his sidekick were super sweet, had a sense of humor and made great conversation. I appreciate that they gave me a heads up about the others orders ahead of mine and that they gave me my two papa tacos while we waited for the rest. I inhaled those babies so quick I didn't even get a pic of the nice presentation Ruben had created. Lots of flavor, who knew tacos de papa could be so good! My husband doesn't like papa tacos and he even ate some. My 4year old loves saying "tacooo Tueesssdaaaay" but lately it's hard to get her to want to eat anything besides Mac & cheese or chicken nuggets but even she ate a birria taco. She said "I'll never stop eating these tacos!" Lol. The birria tacos had me at Muenster cheese! Once I saw that cheese, I knew these tacos were legit. The papa tacos with the guac sauce and the Korean tacos with the great flavor and kick of spicy sriracha...all so good! I'd have to say that the Korean tacos were my favorite! I never thought I'd ever see Korean meat in a taco but they were sooo good especially with the sriracha. Genius Idea for a different and delicious taco!! Over all it was amazing customer service, the tacos were all delicious and packed with flavor. I will definitely be going back again soon." Celina M.

4tacos 4tacos 4tacos ranked #6 on ABC-7's list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in El Paso from February 2024 and #1 on our list of the best restaurants in El Paso from August 2024.

Mexican

"This place never disappoints. It's repeatedly rated high by locals for very simple reasons: good service, great prices, homey ambiance, and deliciousfood. You won't get closer to Mexican homecooking than this place. The three of us had coffee, breakfast and their chips, salsa, guacamole appetizer for $39. I only wish that their location was easier to get to. It's a bit hidden behind a laundromat with a small parking area tucked away. Also, the salsa was so amazing but the initial portion was too small. We asked for seconds and thirds. This place has made it to our regular spot list. We'll be back I'm sure." Monica J.

El Taquito was also ranked #1 on our list of the best Mexican food in El Paso from August 2024.