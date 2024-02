Canva

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in El Paso by diners

Just like cuisine from any country, Mexican food is not monolithic. It isn’t just combo plates and tacos. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that style of food; it’s delicious and is responsible for popularizing Mexican food in the United States.) But Mexican food means more than that.

It reflects Mexico’s diverse population—shaped by waves of immigration—and has proliferated throughout the U.S., showcasing the cuisine in all its complexity and regionality. Mexico has 32 distinct regional styles of cooking, and thanks to immigrant chefs and the rise of promising culinarians of Mexican descent looking to share their signature dishes, Indigenous foodways, and ingredients from various regions, diners are reframing their idea of “Mexican food.”

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of SafeGraph data, 1 in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food, and nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. counties have at least one Mexican restaurant. The analysis also reveals that California and Texas are home to a majority of the Mexican American population and together host 2 out of 5 Mexican restaurants in the country.

These findings serve as a testament to the influence Mexican cuisine has had and continues to have in America. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best old-school Mexican restaurants, loncheras slinging tacos out of a half-window, and innovative modern Mexican food pushing culinary boundaries?

To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in El Paso using data from Yelp. Only restaurants with at least five reviews were considered. Data is current as of January 2024.

Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.



Canva

#30. Jala-PIN-os Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 11144 Pelicano Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Burgers, Chicken Wings

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#29. El Jacalito Restaurante

– Rating: 4.5/5 (70 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2130 Myrtle Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#28. Paseo Del Sol

– Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 4201 Alabama St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#27. Su-Casa Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (43 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2030 East Yandell Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#26. Dia De Los Pescados

– Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

– Address: 1491 Lee Trevino Ste B El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Food Trucks, Seafood, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#25. Accá

– Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 710 Noble St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Bars, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#24. Sandtrap Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1510 Hawkins Blvd. Lonestar Golf Club El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#23. Barbacoa El Azul

– Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3010 George Dieter Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#22. El Toro Bronco

– Rating: 4.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3825 North Piedras St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#21. El Girasol Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 7500 North Mesa Ste 312 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#20. Roll-In Flautas

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 6190 Doniphan Drive Ste D El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#19. Mexican Cottage

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 904 Texas Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#18. El Taquito Loco

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 4100 North Piedras St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#17. La Hacienda Del Amigo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 207 Stock Yard Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Cheesesteaks

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#16. Aaajiji Tacos and Beer

– Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 1730 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Tacos

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#15. Mariscos Central

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 3214 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Seafood

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#14. El Taquito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (426 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1422 Airway Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#13. Don Chilaquil EP

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 3535 North Mesa El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#12. Ay Jalisco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 14150 Horizon Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#11. Frontera Churros, Coffee, & Beer

– Rating: 5.0/5 (93 reviews)

– Address: 501 South Campbell St. Ste E1 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Beer Bar

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#10. La Estrella Meat Market & Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 5380 North Mesa St. Ste 104 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Meat Shops, Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#9. Get Together

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 209 East Mills St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Tacos, Sandwiches, Desserts

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#8. Burro Time

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7945 North Mesa St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#7. Ensenada Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 14281 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#6. 4tacos 4tacos 4tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 9841 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#5. La Playa Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7446 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Seafood

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#4. El Botanero Mariscos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 13468 Eastlake Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Seafood, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#3. Juanita the Burrito Lady

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 700 West San Francisco Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Street Vendors

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#2. Paulinas Badlands Bar and Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 7792 Franklin Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Bars, Mexican

– Read more on Yelp



Canva

#1. Mexican Specialty Products-El Loco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3600 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Cynthia Rebolledo, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 327 metros.