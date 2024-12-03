Skip to Content
Actor Eric Roberts stars in Las Cruces-made movie, will talk at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Famous Hollywood actor Eric Roberts, brother to Julia and father to Emma, will be at NMSU tomorrow to talk about the new movie "Santa's Cousin."

The award-winning actor will give a talk to NMSU students at the CMI theatre in Milton Hall at 1 PM.

A veteran of more than 700 movies, Roberts will provide insight on his time working on "Santa's Cousin," a holiday romantic comedy directed by Ross Marks, an NMSU professor. Dozens of NMSU students are also expected to participate in the talk, university officials explained Tuesday.

The film will also premiere at the Allen Theatres Cineport 10 tomorrow.

