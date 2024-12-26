ABC-7’s Paul Cicala to serve as Grand Marshal for 2024 Chile Drop

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The now "world-famous", new year's even "chile drop" is just a few days away in Las Cruces!

Thousands of people are expected to pack the "city of crosses" again as the downtown Las Cruces partnership is hosting the block party 2024 and 2025 style.

It all kicks off at 5 p-m on new year's eve ... With live music, lots of food and other venues to ring in the new year.

And, I have the extreme honor of representing , ABC-7, as the "grand marshal" this year, and will take the mic for some m-c'ing duties "on stage" and the "official" new year's countdown.. As the chile begins to drop!!

And, best of all.. It's free to all!