Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is going from “so high school” to officially engaged.

The couple announced Tuesday that they are engaged via concurrent posts on Instagram, with a caption reading, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post included five images showing the couple embracing in a floral setting, with a closeup shot of Swift’s ring – a large oval diamond with a gold band – and another showing Kelce bent on one knee.

The news follows Swift’s podcast debut on “New Heights” earlier this month, where the affection between the two stars was obvious.

Their nearly two-yearrelationshipkicked off in September 2023, when Swift showed up to her first of many Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL team on which Kelce plays, to support him.

So it goes… it all started with a friendship bracelet with Kelce’s phone number on it.

During a 2023 episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Kelce admitted he attempted to give the bracelet to Swift at one of her “Eras Tour” concerts. The move, according to Swift, was something she said in a 2023 Time magazine interview was “metal as hell.”

They began to secretly hang out shortly after that for “a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added.

“By the time I went to that first game,” she said, “we were a couple.”

It has since become the stuff of a rom-com, with real-life scenes of the couple sharing a kiss on the field after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl and Kelce making a surprise appearance on stage during Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

The couple have, for the most part, kept each other off of their individual social media pages, with the exception of a few viral posts that gave their followers a glimpse into their relationship.

Swift posted a photo in 2024 with Kelce when the couple met Prince William and his three children, who attended her concert in London, and in July, Kelce shared a carousel of photos of the couple showcasing how they spent their summer together during his off season.

Both posts, respectively, marked the first time that Swift and Kelce posted photos of each other on their Instagram pages.

The fervor surrounding the coupling of Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champ has captivated audiences ever since it began, something that both Swift and Kelce have publicly acknowledged.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce previously said during an appearance on an episode of the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast in 2024 that “it can get crazy for somebody with that much attention.”

“She just keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure,” he said. “I really started to really fall for her because of how genuine she is around friends, family.”

