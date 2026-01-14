Juanes to headline Michelada Fest in May 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Juanes is coming to El Paso for Michelada Fest this year. The festival is happening May 2 and 3, the same weekend that BTS will be playing at the Sun Bowl.

Michelada Fest El Paso will be happening at Ascarate Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon here.

Juanes, BLESSD, RØZ, Los Dareyes de la Sierra, Arsenal Efectivo, Gale, and a special guest to be announced soon will all play on Saturday. On Sunday, Jhayco, Deorro, 3BALLMTY, Marca MP, Paloma Mami, Chuyin, and Los Hijos de Garcia will all play.

“El Paso showed us so much love last year that we took it upon ourselves to go bigger in every way for our return,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “Moving to Ascarate Park allows us to create more space for the community, add new experiences like the Miche 5K, and deliver a festival that truly feels for Latinos, by Latinos.”

The festival also features the Miche 5K El Paso, which will have live music before, during, and after the race. Finishers will receive a fresh, cold michelada or miche-nada.

The event will be open to all ages. Children 13 and under get in for free.

Juanes is a Colombian musician who has won numerous Latin Grammys. He has sold millions of records worldwide throughout his career.