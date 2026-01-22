Here are the 2026 Oscar nominees

Originally Published: 22 JAN 26 08:41 ET

Updated: 22 JAN 26 08:55 ET

By Miriam Elder, CNN

(CNN) — The Oscar nominees are being announced!

Lewis Pullman and “Color Purple” Oscar-nominee Danielle Brooks have read the list of the lucky industry professionals nominated for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Academy Awards with host Conan O’Brien will air on ABC on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Best actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best adapted screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Best original screenplay

“Blue Moon”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best actor in a supporting role

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best casting

Nina Gold and Lucy Amos, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”

Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”

Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Best actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best original song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Best director

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best cinematography

Best international feature film

Best live action short film

Best animated short film

Best animated feature film

Best documentary short

Best documentary feature film

Best original score

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best costume design

Best editing

Best sound

Best production design

Best visual effects

