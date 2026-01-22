Here are the 2026 Oscar nominees
Originally Published: 22 JAN 26 08:41 ET
Updated: 22 JAN 26 08:55 ET
By Miriam Elder, CNN
(CNN) — The Oscar nominees are being announced!
Lewis Pullman and “Color Purple” Oscar-nominee Danielle Brooks have read the list of the lucky industry professionals nominated for Hollywood’s biggest night.
The Academy Awards with host Conan O’Brien will air on ABC on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Best actress in a supporting role
Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Best adapted screenplay
“Bugonia”
“Frankenstein”
“Hamnet”
“One Battle After Another”
“Train Dreams”
Best original screenplay
“Blue Moon”
“It Was Just an Accident”
“Marty Supreme”
“Sentimental Value”
“Sinners”
Best actor in a supporting role
Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
Best casting
Nina Gold and Lucy Amos, “Hamnet”
Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”
Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”
Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”
Francine Maisler, “Sinners”
Best actress in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
Best actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Best original song
“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”
Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi!”
“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”
Best director
Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Best picture
“Bugonia”
“F1”
“Frankenstein”
“Hamnet”
“Marty Supreme”
“One Battle After Another”
“The Secret Agent”
“Sentimental Value”
“Sinners”
“Train Dreams”
Best cinematography
Best international feature film
Best live action short film
Best animated short film
Best animated feature film
Best documentary short
Best documentary feature film
Best original score
Best makeup and hairstyling
Best costume design
Best editing
Best sound
Best production design
Best visual effects
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.