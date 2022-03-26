‘Diana: The Musical’ and LeBron James ‘win’ worst of the year from the 42nd annual Razzies

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

It’s almost Oscar Sunday, which means the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards — the Razzies, to its fans and many detractors — are here to remind us how offensively bad cinema can be.

This year, it’s raspberries all around for “Diana: The Musical,” the universally despised Netflix flop that also had a very brief and equally reviled run on Broadway. The Worst Picture “winner” nearly swept the Razzies, also scoring worst supporting actress, screenplay, director and actress for Diana portrayer Jeanna de Waal.

LeBron James’ first time out as lead actor was a bust, per Razzies voters, who awarded him worst actor for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in which he played himself. The Razzies didn’t buy his chemistry with Bugs Bunny either — James also won worst screen couple with every WarnerMedia character he appeared alongside. (WarnerMedia is CNN’s parent company.)

Jared Leto won (lost?) worst supporting actor for his prosthetics-reliant performance in “House of Gucci,” a role for which he was once expected to receive an Oscar nomination. November 2021 was a different time. But current Oscar frontrunner Will Smith was awarded the “Razzie Redeemer” prize for turning around a few years of less successful roles with his appearance in “King Richard.”

Read on for the full list of Razzie “winners.”

Worst picture

“Diana: The Musical”

Worst actor

LeBron James for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst actress

Jeanna de Waal, “Diana: The Musical”

Worst supporting actress

Judy Kaye, “Diana: The Musical”

Worst supporting actor

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis, “Cosmic Sin”

Razzie redeemer award

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Worst screen couple

LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or WarnerMedia product) he dribbles on, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst director

Christopher Ashley, “Diana: The Musical”

Worst screenplay

“Diana: The Musical,” script by Joe DiPetro, music and lyrics by DiPetro and David Bryan

