Fred Durst ‘personal health concerns’ postpone Limp Bizkit tour

Limp Bizkit will not be kicking off the UK and European leg of their “Still Sucks” tour.

Frontman Fred Durst and the band posted a note on their verified Instagram account.

“For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour,” the note reads. “We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

Durtz has not shared further details about his health. But in a video on their site, he explained that he had visited his doctor “to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay.”

“And to my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests,” he said. “And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible.”

The tour had started in the US in April.

