Timothée Chalamet won’t confirm or deny rumors he’s mysterious British rapper EsDeeKid

(CNN) — Timothée Chalamet is feeding speculation that he could be the anonymous British rapper EsDeeKid.

Various rumors surround the identity of the viral musician, who released his debut album “Rebel” in June, has 11.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and who is known for performing while wearing a balaclava.

“Your fans have lost their minds and they are saying that you are EsDeeKid,” Amanda Holden, host of the “Heart Breakfast” radio show, told Chalamet on Thursday.

Her co-host, Jamie Theakston, then bluntly asked the “Dune” star, “Is that true?”

“I got no comment on that,” replied Chalamet, who was on the show to promote his latest film, “Marty Supreme.”

In response to gasps and an “Oh, come on,” the 29-year-old insisted, “I got not comment.”

“You’ve got the same eyes,” Holden then said, echoing talk online about the physical similarities between the two.

“I’ve got two words on that,” Chalamet said, and then hesitated.

After finding his words, the actor said, “All will be revealed in due time.”

Social media is flooded with supposed reasons why Chalamet could be EsDeeKid.

As well as comparing their eyes, fans have also pointed out that they wear similar clothes, including the same skull-print scarf. Chalamet was spotted attending a concert in August by British rapper Fakemink, who is featured on EsDeeKid’s viral February song “LV Sandals.” And Chalamet revealed on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2019 that he used to rap when he was in school and went by the rap name “Lil Timmy Tim.”

“You both have that scarf. He’s always performing when you seem to be doing, like, screenings and promos,” Theakston said, adding again that their eyes are “similar” and pointing out that Chalamet was “a rapper in school.”

“You were Little Timmy when you were 12,” Holden said.

“Lil Timmy Tim,” Chalamet said, laughing, adding, “Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it.”

While the theory could be convincing, there is a potential stumbling block: EsDeeKid speaks with a Liverpool accent.

However, fans point out that, as a twice-Oscar-nominated actor, Chalamet may well have skills in the dialect department.

