‘General Hospital’ actor Anthony Geary, one half of beloved on-air couple Luke and Laura, has died

(CNN) — Anthony Geary, who portrayed Luke Spencer on ABC soap opera “General Hospital” for almost 40 years in nearly 2,000 episodes, has died. He was reportedly 78.

The news was confirmed by “General Hospital” media relations and ABC. CNN has reached out to Geary’s representatives for comment.

Full statements below:

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken over the news of Tony Geary’s passing. Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for. His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer’s, will live on through the generations of GH cast members who have followed in his footsteps. We send our sincerest sympathies to his husband, Claudio, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.”

— Frank Valentini, GH Executive Producer

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Geary, whose portrayal of Luke Spencer helped define General Hospital and daytime television. Anthony captivated audiences for decades and earned a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards. The 1981 Luke and Laura wedding was a landmark moment that drew tens of millions of viewers and became part of television history. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and colleagues.”

— ABC Entertainment

This is a developing story with more to come.

