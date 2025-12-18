‘Affection, kindness and admiration’: Jeff Hiller on his 2025

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) — When Jeff Hiller won an Emmy for his work on “Somebody Somewhere,” the first people to react were his fellow nominees: Michael Urie (“Shrinking”), Colman Domingo (“The Four Seasons”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) all immediately began rejoicing as if their own names had been called.

That his peers were just as delighted with his win as he was highlights Hiller’s dogged talent. While 2025 became his standout year, culminating with the Emmy win, Hiller has worked in Hollywood for more than two decades, quietly churning out one-off characters in acclaimed comedies like “Ugly Betty,” “Community” and “30 Rock.” HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” where he played the supportive and hilarious Joel, marked his first role as a series regular. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Starring Bridget Everett as a middle-aged woman forced to move back to her hometown, each episode of “Somebody Somewhere” is a tribute to the funny, bizarre and intimate moments that come with platonic love: from mutually suffering explosive diarrhea caused by “St. Louis sushi” to investigating a sister’s potentially cheating husband.

While fictional, Joel’s compassion and care can’t help but feel like counterprogramming to the cynical everyday horrors of violent deportations, open bigotry from leading politicians, measles outbreaks and the return of whole milk (kidding! Kind of).

In his acceptance speech, Hiller described “Somebody Somewhere” as “a show about connecting and love in this time where compassion is seen as a weakness.” Just like Hiller’s moment at the Emmys, Joel and the rest of the cast are reminders of the power of community.

Take it from the actor himself: There’s no better way to enter 2026 than by asking, “What would Joel do?”

What was the most memorable moment from this year?

The obvious answer is winning an Emmy, but guess what? I am not so obvious! The thing that sticks in my mind the most was the outpouring of love DUE to winning the Emmy, specifically a meme of the other gay nominees who seemed so genuinely happy that I had won, even though they were nominated in the same category. Michael Urie and Bowen Yang are friends who have seen the humiliating places I have been in my career, but Colman Domingo didn’t know me at all! He could just feel it. While much of the looks on their faces were utter SHOCK that I had won (fair), there was also genuine affection, kindness and admiration that I have never felt before in my career, and it touched me and will stay with me forever.

Which of your dreams came true?

I have wanted to write a book since I read “To Kill A Mockingbird” in the sixth grade. It seemed like an impossible task, but somehow, this year I published a book that I wrote (no ghost writer here!). When I see it on shelves in bookstores, I am still shocked that I actually did it, and even though I have a really terrible self-esteem — I’m proud of it.

What do you already regret?

My friend Evy does my hair and makeup for events and I was adamant that my hair for the Emmys be done a certain way. I could tell she had misgivings, but she did it anyway. She was right. And to the people on the internet who said my glasses were too big, I say… Okay, I’m taking it into consideration, thank you for your unsolicited advice.

What vices are you giving up or carrying with you into next year?

I am giving up fast fashion and focusing on buying vintage high-end clothing. I am doing this for ecological reasons, and also ‘cause I wanna look HAWT for cheaper.

Who do you think made the biggest splash this year (if not yourself)?

Zohran Mamdani!

How did you survive the hard parts?

I have to say, it was a VERY rough year for the world, but personally, things went okay for me, but when things get terrible, I did what I always do — laughed with friends and ate refined sugars.

What’s the biggest existential threat to human life?

AI is the obvious answer, but I’m gonna add people who do not believe in the climate crisis even as it is knocking on the door with its flaming fingers.

What acronym are you living by in 2026?

W.W.J.D – “What would Joel do?” The character I played on “Somebody Somewhere” is such an incredible person, filled with love and lacking in judgement that I have adopted his viewpoint on the world as my own.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a show ultimately about friendship. What moment of friendship are you holding close from this year?

When I won the Emmy, I looked out into the audience and saw Bridget Everett, Murray Hill and the creators of the show, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. They were standing, cheering, crying and overjoyed. Then afterward we went to a party and had martinis and said things like, “So many people will watch the show now!” and we all took selfies holding the trophy and celebrated this beautiful thing we had created together.

