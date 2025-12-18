Taylor Swift gives an ‘early gift’ to fans this holiday season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dropping the first two episodes of her Disney+ docuseries the day before her birthday apparently wasn’t enough of a gift from Taylor Swift to her fans.

The final two episodes of “The End of an Era” docuseries have been moved up to December 23, the streaming service said Thursday, describing it as “an early gift to fans around the world.”

The six-part docuseries gives “a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the tour that saw Swift perform in sold-out stadiums around the world from March 2023 through December 2024.” The first two episodes premiered on December 12, which is the day before Swift’s birthday.

The final four episodes were previously scheduled to be rolled out two per week. Episodes three and four are due to drop at midnight Pacific time on Friday as scheduled, and now the full series will be available at midnight Pacific time two days before Christmas.

While fans got to hear her love Travis Kelce in the first two episodes they will actually get to see him in the episodes due to drop this week.

The professional football player is featured as not only part of her life, but also as a surprise performer during a London stop on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

