‘Our perfect angel girl:’ Pete Davidson and partner Elsie Hewitt welcome their first child

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Davidson and his partner, Elsie Hewitt, have welcomed their first child and have named her Scottie.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” reads the caption of an Instagram post, made Thursday night on Hewitt’s page, which features images of the couple snuggling with their newborn.

In one photo, Davidson can be seen cradling the baby with one arm, while holding a feeding bottle in his other hand.

“scottie rose hewitt Davidson,” the caption continues, followed by a heart emoji.

“my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” the next line reads, signed off by “elsie.”

“wu tang forever,” the caption ends, signed off by “pete” –- a reference to the hip hop group “Wu-Tang Clan,” which emerged from Staten Island, New York, where Davidson grew up.

“Haha Wu Tang obsessed with my Niece already and so blessed that I got to meet her….shes perfect and I’m so proud of you both love all 3 of you to the Moon!” commented Davidson’s friend, actor Dave Osokow.

“Euphoria” actress and model Meredith Mickelson made several comments under the post, along with gushing crying face and heart emojis.

“MY FAMILY,” she wrote in one; “my most beautiful girls ill protect for life!!!!!! (& ill protect pete too),” she wrote in another.

The news comes five months after former “Saturday Night Live” star Davidson and model Hewitt, who were first romantically linked in March, revealed they were expecting a child.

“I did it,” Davidson said later in July, in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“It’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited. Elsie’s excited. I’m excited, you know, to see her be a mom. So we’re stoked,” the 32-year-old added.

After Fallon told the actor and comedian that he thinks he will be a “fantastic” dad, having seen him be “so good” around kids, Davidson went on to say, “It’s the best. Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s nice.”

Davidson also told “E! News” at the New York premiere of the horror movie “The Home” that month that he was looking forward to “being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have.”

He added that fellow “SNL” dad Adam Sandler had given him “some great advice.”

