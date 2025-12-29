How to watch the top New Year’s Eve specials

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It is still the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas is past, but there’s still New Year’s Eve to look forward to and if you plan on staying in this year to celebrate, here’s where you can still party without battling traffic or crowds.

The dynamic duo are back to ring in 2026.

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will air live from New York City’s Time Square beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Cooper and Cohen will be joined by a multitude of stars, including beloved singer Robyn released her first single in seven years last month. She’ll perform live and chat with Cooper and Cohen.

She’s not the only one bringing the new year in with tunes.

Shakira’s hips won’t lie while performing from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Bryan Adams will play from Madison Square Garden and R&B legends Brandy and Monica from The Boy Is Mine Tour presented by Black Promoters Collective will also be jamming.

Known for their humor and camaraderie, Cooper and Cohen will get an assist with the funny from late night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

There will be other high profile guests and surprises as well.

This year’s multi-platform coverage of New Year’s Eve will span television, digital and social platforms.

For the first time, CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming will stream exclusively on CNN’s new streaming subscription platform, available to subscribers at CNN.com/AllAccess, and on CNN’s mobile app and connected TV apps on Smart TVs. Pay TV subscribers can access the stream by logging in with their Pay TV credentials.

ABC

Dick Clark passed away in 2012 at the age of 82, but his work lives on thanks to another legendary broadcaster and some co-hosts.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will feature Seacreast joined by celebrity co-hosts Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Chance the Rapper, the latter of whom will also be performing.

Other scheduled performers include Ciara, Pitbull, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent and Demi Lovato, among others.

The show will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday and be available for replay on Hulu the following day.

NBC

Reunited and it will feel so good, no doubt.

Former “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush will be working together once again as they oversee “A Toast to 2025!” which will start at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The look back at the year will include several network stars including Howie Mandel of “America’s Got Talent,” Kristin Chenoweth and Jenn Lyon from “Stumble” and David Alan Grier of “St. Denis Medical.”

They will be joined by other celebs including “Wicked: For Good” star Ethan Slater and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

The special will air on NBC and be available to stream on Peacock.

CBS

Country music fans, it’s time to shine up your boots.

CBS has the content you love with “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” billed as “featuring high-energy performances from country music’s hottest stars, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman and many more.”

Fireworks and the Nashville Music Note Drop will also be on tap for the special, which will be hosted by comedian/actor Bert Kreischer and country music star Hardy.

The action starts at 8 p.m. and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

