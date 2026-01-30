Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina are heading to ‘The White Lotus’ in season 4

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — HBO has announced new cast members for season 4 of its hit drama “The White Lotus,” with Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina among the next wave of guests checking in to the luxury — and usually deadly — resort chain.

“The next round of bookings has begun in France,” the show wrote on its official Instagram account Thursday, in a joint post with HBO and HBO Max (which, like CNN, are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

The newcomers with a reservation include “Fight Club” and “Harry Potter” actress Bonham Carter, “Based on a True Story” star Messina, “Bad Boys” and “The Hunger Games” actor Alexander Ludwig, British actor Steve Coogan, model Marissa Long, actress and singer AJ Michalka and actor Caleb Jonte Edwards.

“God is so good — I am in the middle of so many feelings and I’m unbelievably honored to be joining this with such incredible people,” Long said in an Instagram carousel post on Thursday following the announcement.

In one video, she is seen sharing the news while teary-eyed and, in another video, she says, “I’m going to vomit.”

“Let’s goooooo!!!” Ludwig wrote in an Instagram story sharing the news on Thursday.

Season 3 of “The White Lotus,” which has won 16 Primetime Emmys, ended with shocking twists and a deadly shootout.

In the United States, 6.2 million viewed tuned into the finale on the night of its release, according to HBO.

After vacations in Hawaii, Italy and then Thailand, some season 3 cast members hoped the location of the upcoming season might be somewhere snowy, while others wished for a desert. The next luxury shenanigans will unfold somewhere in the middle, in France.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.