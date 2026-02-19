Rapper Lil Poppa dies in Atlanta at the age of 25

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A popular Florida rapper was found dead Wednesday in Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN.

Lil Poppa, whose legal name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m. in Fulton County which is a part of Atlanta, Georgia.

He was 25 years old.

The cause of death is still pending investigation, the medical examiner’s office said in a subsequent press release.

Signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, the Jacksonville, Florida resident was “known for projects like ‘Blessed, I Guess’ and his ‘Under Investigation’ mixtape series,” according to Revolt. The rapper also collaborated with Yo Gotti on the single “H Spot,” the outlet said.

The last post to Lil Poppa’s verified Instagram account earlier this week announced the drop of the music video for his single “Out Of Town Bae.”

He mentions Atlanta in the clip shared to the account, which has one million followers.

