BAFTA Film Awards 2026: See the winners list

By Thomas Page, Dan Heching, CNN

London (CNN) — The battle for Britian’s biggest film award is on.

The BAFTA Film Awards are underway, and with the Academy Awards mere weeks away, all eyes are on the Brits to give some indication of how Oscars voters could be leaning.

The first surprise of the night came when Wunmi Mosaku took home best supporting actress award for “Sinners.” Teyana Taylor had been favored to win for “One Battle After Another.”

Ryan Coogler also later picked up an award for best original screenplay for the blockbuster horror film.

Going into the ceremony, which is being hosted by “Traitors” host Alan Cumming, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led the charge with 14 nominations, while “Sinners” followed close behind with 13 nods. Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” each had 11 nominations.

In the outstanding British film category, “I Swear,” “Pillion” and “The Ballad of Wallis Island” are all represented, with performers from some of those and other titles showing up in acting races as well.

The BAFTAs and the Actor Awards (formerly known as SAG) next Sunday stand as the last major awards shows ahead of the Oscars on March 15.

A list of BAFTA nominees follows, with winners indicated in bold as they are announced at the ceremony:

Best film

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Outstanding British film

“28 Years Later”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“Die My Love”

“H Is For Hawk”

“Hamnet”

“I Swear”

“Mr. Burton”

“Pillion”

“Steve”

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Supporting actress

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” – *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” – *WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Film not in the English language

“It Was Just An Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Documentary

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Cover-Up”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin” – *WINNER

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Animated film

“Elio”

“Little Amélie”

“Zootopia 2”

Children’s and family film

“Arco”

“Boong” – *WINNER

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Zootopia 2”

Original screenplay

“I Swear”

“Marty Supreme”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” – *WINNER

Adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bugonia”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Pillion”

EE rising star award

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Casting

“I Swear”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Costume design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

Editing

“F1”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Production design

“Frankenstein” – *WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Make-up and hair

“Frankenstein” – *WINNER

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

Sound

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Warfare”

Special visual effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” – *WINNER

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“The Lost Bus”

