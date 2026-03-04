David and Victoria Beckham send birthday messages to estranged son Brooklyn

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — David and Victoria Beckham have both posted birthday messages to their estranged son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, extending what appears to be an olive branch amid a very public feud.

The couple took to Instagram to wish Peltz Beckham well, both posting the same image of themselves in a swimming pool with a young Brooklyn in between them.

“Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” the caption on Victoria Beckham’s post reads.

Former soccer star David also posted an old black-and-white photo of himself with his oldest son.

“27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x,” reads the caption, which uses a childhood nickname for Brooklyn.

And Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria did similar, uploading a black-and-white image of herself swinging her toddler son in her arms.

“Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” she wrote.

The posts come after Peltz Beckham exposed the depth of his rift with his parents in a blistering Instagram post in January, which confirmed a long-rumored family relationship breakdown.

He said he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents, ﻿and criticized their “performative social media posts.”

Peltz Beckham also accused them of trying to “ruin” his marriage to American heiress and actress Nicola Peltz, daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” Peltz Beckham wrote, adding that his parents had been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, since before their wedding in 2022.

He adopted a double-barreled surname following the nuptials.

“I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Peltz Beckham told his 16.3 million Instagram followers in a lengthy statement posted across six stories on the platform.

In his statement, Peltz Beckham referred to several instances that seemingly contributed to the rift, including allegations that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at their wedding.

He recalled how he had gone to the stage expecting to see his new wife.

“Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” Peltz Beckham wrote.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.”

In late January, the DJ who performed at the wedding, known as DJ Fat Tony (real name Tony Marnach), appeared to confirm some elements of Peltz Beckham’s account.

Marnach recalled how Peltz Beckham was “literally devastated” when Victoria went onto the stage.

“He thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room, crying her eyes out,” Marnach said.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ … and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” added Marnach.

David and Victoria Beckham have not responded publicly to Peltz Beckham’s Instagram post.

