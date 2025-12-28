The most exciting new trains coming in 2026

By Ben Jones, CNN

(CNN) — When you’re standing in a big-city railway station, scanning the departure board for your train, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a nervous newcomer. Few travel moments match that brief tingle of anticipation, as the possibilities for adventure flicker through your mind.

Standing beneath the giant electronic screens at stations in Zurich, London, Vienna, Tokyo or Shanghai, it’s hard not to daydream about scrapping your plans altogether and boarding a train to some far-off city.

As new routes open and high-speed rail networks expand across much of the world, it’s becoming easier than ever to give in to that impulse and escape by train.

From budget overnight services to hyper-luxury “land cruises,” the range and quality of rail travel continue to expand. Together, they offer a snapshot of how rail travel is changing — and why 2026 may prove a particularly exciting year for trains, both practical and indulgent.

Italy’s Red Arrows target Germany

“Grace, pace and space” was the tagline for Jaguar’s luxury cars of the 1950s, but it could just as easily apply to a new generation of high-speed trains. Among the best in the world are the sleek red trains operated by Trenitalia and its privately owned rival, Italo.

Having transformed intercity travel in their home country by reducing fares, increasing frequencies, and putting domestic air routes out of business, both companies are now eyeing Europe’s largest rail market: Germany.

Trenitalia’s newest Frecciarossa (Red Arrow) trains — already running successfully in Spain and France — are intended for international routes from Italy to Austria and Germany and could also compete with InterCity Express (ICE) services on German domestic routes.

Italo has also reportedly applied for an operating licence and could invest “several billion euros” in a fleet of up to 40 high-speed trains to provide frequent services between cities such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

The moves pose a major threat to Deutsche Bahn — once regarded as a beacon of German efficiency and technological superiority, but now suffering unprecedented punctuality and reliability woes.

However, a note of caution for the new entrants: much of the unreliability of German long-distance trains is caused by crumbling infrastructure, poor planning and network congestion. Adding more trains to maxed-out tracks may cause more problems than they solve.

European night train resurrections

As demand for night trains in Europe continues to outstrip supply, the realities of delivering these complicated and expensive-to-operate services are hitting home.

In December, Austrian rail operator ÖBB ended its much-trumpeted Nightjet trains from Paris to Berlin and Vienna, despite them being frequently fully booked.

The reason? Both services relied on financial support from the French government, and when this was withdrawn, the thrice-weekly trains were no longer viable.

However, Belgian-Dutch cooperative European Sleeper, which hit the rails in 2023 with a Brussels–Berlin–Prague overnight route, has stepped into the breach. In March 2026, it will revive the Paris–Berlin route, also running three days a week and routed via Brussels.

Despite difficulties in gaining long-term schedules and route plans, and disruptions caused by short-notice track repairs in Germany, European Sleeper is working to establish new routes.

Renovated carriages feature sleeping compartments, couchette beds and reclining seats, with modern touches such as charging points and Wi-Fi aimed at travelers on different budgets.

Stylish travel to Milan

Another plus for European long-distance travelers in June 2026 will be the launch of a brand-new route linking Amsterdam and Brussels with Switzerland and Italy’s fashion and industrial powerhouse, Milan. The 680-mile (1,100-kilometer) journey across four countries will be the first regular overnight service between Italy and this corner of Europe in many years.

Another new venture by Dutch-Belgian startup European Sleeper it will run three nights per week in each direction, calling in Cologne, the Swiss capital Bern and the Alpine transport hub of Brig — convenient for visitors to Zermatt, Saas Fee and for the “world’s slowest express train,” the Glacier Express. Trains will also call at Stresa, close to Italy’s Lake Maggiore, on their way to and from Milan.

There’s no doubt that the train could prove extremely useful for business and vacationers alike, providing a comfortable and convenient way to travel between northwest Europe and perennially popular destinations in Italy and Switzerland.

Rocky Mountaineer expansion

The glass-roofed Rocky Mountaineer, long positioned at the premium end of scenic rail travel, is expanding with a new limited-edition route in 2026.

Building on its existing journeys through western Canada and the United States, the new “Passage to the Peaks” itineraries in June and July 2026 will take a new route through British Columbia and Alberta, visiting Edmonton, Jasper, Calgary, Kamloops, Lake Louise and Banff.

These range from one to nine nights and include hotels and guided off-train excursions, including the Columbia Icefield, Athabasca Falls and a boat cruise on Lake Minnewanka.

Highlights include crossing the Yellowhead and Rogers passes, Kicking Horse Canyon, the spiral tunnels and Craigellachie, where the last spike of the transcontinental Canadian Pacific Railway was driven in November 1885.

Saudi Arabia’s Dream of the Desert

Saudi Arabia is also entering the high-end rail market in 2026 with the launch of its Dream of the Desert luxury train — part of the kingdom’s broader push to attract international travelers.

The bespoke, 41-cabin, Italian-built train will explore the kingdom’s desert and mountain landscapes during an 800-mile itinerary stretching from the capital, Riyadh, to Al Qurayyat near the Jordanian border.

The itinerary emphasizes desert and mountain landscapes, with excursions including visits to the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve.

Saudi Arabian Railways is collaborating with Italy’s Arsenale Group — creator of luxury trains such as the Orient Express La Dolce Vita — on the $53 million project, which it says will “redefine luxury travel with an array of amenities and personalized services.”

The onboard experience places particular emphasis on dining, blending international and Saudi influences.

Budapest-Belgrade returns

Intercity rail links in central and eastern Europe often compare poorly with the fast, frequent and comfortable services elsewhere on the continent. Even between major European Union capitals, trains can be old, slow or — in the worst cases — almost nonexistent, making international travel frustrating.

Direct trains between the Hungarian capital, Budapest, and Belgrade have been suspended since 2019, during which time the Serbian section of the railway has been completely rebuilt with backing from China.

New trains, stations and tracks costing around $1 billion now carry passengers through northern Serbia at speeds of up to 125 mph, while upgrades are also underway on the Hungarian side of the border.

From March 2026, operators hope to run up to six round-trip services per day between the two capitals, reopening a key regional link. Two of those daily trains are expected to be fast EuroCity services connecting with Vienna, one of Europe’s most important rail hubs.

Easier access to Belgrade also opens the door to one of Europe’s most striking off-the-beaten-track rail journeys: the spectacular onward route to Bar in Montenegro.

The Scandi connection

Two of Europe’s favorite city-break destinations will be linked by regular trains for the first time in more than a decade from May 2026. A joint venture between Czech, German and Danish railways will see new ComfortJet trains running between Prague and Copenhagen — via Dresden, Berlin and Hamburg — twice daily in each direction.

The blue-and-white Czech-built trains can reach speeds of up to 143 mph in Germany and feature a bar-restaurant car, fully accessible coaches, onboard Wi-Fi and a play area for children.

The new service cuts more than three hours from the journey time, taking 11 hours to cover around 530 miles, with departures from Prague at 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. During high summer, a third train will leave at 4:30 p.m. and run overnight, although no sleeping or couchette cars will be provided.

Once the undersea Fehmarnbelt Tunnel opens between Germany and Denmark — likely in the early 2030s — journey times will be reduced further.

Etihad Rail connects the Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is set to make its high-speed rail debut in 2026 with the launch of the Etihad Rail passenger network. Eventually connecting 11 cities across all seven emirates, the 560-mile system will run from Fujairah in the east via Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to Al Sila in the west.

Initial services will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, taking 57 minutes at speeds of up to 125 mph. As services expand, trains will be extended to Sharjah and Fujairah.

The diesel-powered trains have been designed to cope with extreme heat and desert conditions while offering a comfortable experience, with around 400 seats across three classes: economy, family and first.

Seven Stars in Kyushu

One of the world’s most exclusive luxury trains, Japan’s Seven Stars in Kyushu accommodates just 28 passengers per trip and is booked years in advance.

The train has seven bespoke cars: five sleeping cars, a panoramic lounge and a salon car with a tea room, all finished in a deep wine-red livery with gold detailing. While all passengers travel in exceptional comfort, the most coveted space is the seventh car, which contains two deluxe suites, including one with a large observation window.

Designed to showcase the best of Japan’s third-largest island, the train highlights Kyushu’s crafts, traditions, culture and cuisine. Blending Japanese and Western influences, classic and modern, the interiors pay homage to local craftsmanship and natural materials.

The name refers to Kyushu’s seven prefectures, the island’s major attractions and the train’s seven cars. Itineraries range from two to four days and include off-train experiences unique to this largely unspoiled region.

Canyon Spirit to Salt Lake City

Created by the team behind Rocky Mountaineer, this new luxury rail journey builds on more than 35 years of experience operating dedicated scenic trains across North America.

Canyon Spirit is the latest evolution of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route launched in 2021, bringing glass-dome coaches, regionally inspired cuisine and attentive service to the American Southwest.

Starting in Denver, high in the Rocky Mountains, passengers can choose a two- or three-day itinerary via Glenwood Springs and Moab, the gateway to Utah’s national parks.

From 2026, travelers can add a third day, continuing from Moab to Salt Lake City. The route features sweeping canyon scenery and the six-mile Moffat Tunnel, which passes beneath the Continental Divide.

Onboard hosts — known for their warmth and professionalism — also act as storytellers, sharing insights into the region’s wildlife, history and landscapes throughout the journey.

