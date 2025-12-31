Where to travel in 2026: The best places to visit

CNN Travel Team

(CNN) — Whether you’re a full-time nomad or a once-a-year vacationer, every special travel memory begins with one essential question: where to?

This year, the team at CNN Travel hopes to answer not only the question of where, but also the question of why now? These destinations are special all the time, but there’s something new or significant happening in 2026 that you should know about.

The places to go in 2026 list includes a region that will experience a rare total solar eclipse, a city that has been crowned a capital of culture, a foodie haven that just scored a major global recognition, a beloved tourist island that is bouncing back from a brutal natural disaster, and more.

Adelaide, Australia

More accessible from the US than ever

“You go to move / You got to go / You go to be somebody.” Those lyrics come from a 1978 track from Cold Chisel, the Adelaide-formed band responsible for Australia’s unofficial national anthem. They act as a beacon, summoning travelers to Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, in particular.

It may not have the star wattage of Sydney or the Great Barrier Reef, but Adelaide is like a microcosm of everything that makes Australia special: beaches, vineyards, wildlife and best-in-class food and drink.

Now, Americans can get there more easily with the first-ever direct flight from the US, a United route from San Francisco. Start at Adelaide Central Market to try some of South Australia’s finest cheeses, wines and produce, then make the best of the temperate weather at the city’s botanic gardens and by going on bushwalks and star tours led by members of the Aboriginal community.

Adelaide is also the gateway to the beautiful Barossa Valley wine country and to Kangaroo Island, which is welcoming visitors again after being devastated by bushfires in 2020. — Lilit Marcus

Algeria

Rewards for intrepid travelers

Spend your next vacation strolling past the novelty vape shops of some overcrowded European capital if you must. Or you could lose yourself in the sandy infinity of the Sahara, in a country whose intense and silent natural landscapes have been unseen by tourists for decades. Isolated since the 1960s, Algeria began opening up to international visitors in 2023 with new 30-day visas. There are direct flights to capital Algiers from several major European cities, plus Montreal.

Although Algeria hopes to become a major destination, it’s early days and adventurous travelers can still experience epic scenery all to themselves. There are the high-plateau sandstone moonscapes of Tassili n’Ajjer National Park, home to a veritable Louvre of prehistoric art. It’s best explored on a weeklong hiking trip, supported by a caravan of gear-hauling donkeys.

Yes, it’s remote and overnight camp facilities are a little rough, but that cell-phone-signal-free peace is its own five-star luxury nowadays. There’s wildlife to see — desert foxes, jackals and gazelles — and ancient Roman and Ottoman cities near the coast. But the main attraction is the vast, brooding and empty expanse of the Sahara, a sea of golden sand where mountainous dunes glow before sunset, giving way to dark skies alive with stars. — Barry Neild

Arusha, Tanzania

Paying homage to a late legend

At the foot of imposing volcanic Mount Meru lies the city of Arusha, in Tanzania, in the east of Africa. Not far from the wildlife-filled Serengeti National Park and close to base camp for Mount Kilimanjaro, Arusha is often a gateway to other adventures. That’s despite there being plenty to enjoy in Arusha itself, including the Arusha Cultural Heritage Centre, a striking gallery housing African art and celebrating Tanzanian history.

Come fall of 2026, there will be another reason to stick around Arusha — Dr Jane’s Dream: The Goodall Centre for Hope is opening its doors, celebrating the legacy of late primatologist Jane Goodall. Neighboring the Arusha Cultural Heritage Centre, this attraction hopes to educate, inspire and wow visitors through a series of interactive exhibits exploring wildlife and how we can protect our planet’s animals.

While recent election unrest has put Arusha on the map for negative reasons, the opening of the 30,000-seat Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha’s Olomoti area could be a new draw for visitors.

While using Arusha as a base for a Serengeti or Ngorongoro safari adventure is a good idea, Arusha National Park is slightly closer and still offers plenty of wildlife spotting: think flamingos on the alkaline Momela Lakes and giraffes wandering through greenery. — Francesca Street

Aragon, Spain

Experience a rare celestial event

A total solar eclipse will pass over northern Spain on August 12, 2026, and the region of Aragon, midway between Madrid and Barcelona, is an excellent place to view it.

Zaragoza, the regional capital, has 2,000 years of history to explore, from Roman ruins to stunning UNESCO-recognized Mudéjar architecture, a uniquely Spanish blend of Islamic and Gothic. The city was also home to the master painter Francisco Goya and it has the world’s only museum dedicated to his work; it’s currently closed for renovations but it’s hoped that it will reopen for the 280th anniversary of his birthday in 2026.

The wild, mountainous terrain of Teruel made our guide to the parts of Spain that aren’t sick of tourists. Visitors here can enjoy atmospheric ghost towns, truffle hunting and, of course, excellent hiking trails. Teruel town, meanwhile, is famous for its serrano ham and the Dinopolis theme park is on its outskirts.

Watchers of the heavens have plenty to enjoy here beyond the solar eclipse. Aragon has a growing astrotourism scene, centred particularly around Teruel and Huesca. The UNESCO-recognized Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park is a top-tier spot for stargazing, thanks to its low light pollution and magnificent setting. Its gorges and glaciers are in the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees. — Maureen O’Hare

Bahrain

An entry point to the Middle East

Bahrain is one of those places you’ve heard of — maybe you’ve watched its Grand Prix — but probably couldn’t place on a map. About the size of Manhattan, this small island nation is often eclipsed by Gulf heavyweights such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Its scale is part of the appeal. The skyline glitters in capital city Manama, yet the streets around its old souq shopping area are walkable. The main island’s interior offers proper desert escapes. Beaches ring the coast. And as a place where civilization thrived 5,000 years ago, Bahrain comes with tangible history — from the Dilmun Burial Mounds to Qal’at al-Bahrain, which bears traces of Portuguese colonial times. If you want more, an oversea causeway connecting to the mainland opens up the possibility of day trips to Saudi Arabia.

This year, the country gets even easier to reach: Gulf Air now flies direct to JFK. A wave of new luxury hotels — Kempinski in 2026, followed by a Waldorf Astoria in 2028 — joins existing names like Four Seasons, Raffles and Mantis, positioning Bahrain as a getaway for travelers in search of some sun-soaked luxury. Add in a strong café culture and relaxed rules on alcohol, and the island feels somewhat more laid-back than its regional rivals. — BN

Brussels, Belgium

A cultural capital comes into its own

The “capital of Europe” has long been celebrated for its historic buildings, imposing Grand Place and delicious food (think velvety waffles, sweet Speculoos biscuits and warming stews). But there’s more to Brussels than its European Union credentials, gothic architecture and sweet treats. Scratch the surface and you’ll uncover an artistic hub set to come into its own in 2026.

In November, the long-awaited Kanal Centre Pompidou is opening in a former car factory, in partnership with Paris’ renowned Centre Pompidou. When Kanal officially opens, expect amazing gallery space, a rooftop restaurant, and an architectural history archive, CIVA, which is moving from the other side of the city.

Brussels’ artistic heritage can also be explored at the Comic Art Museum, which looks at Belgium’s comic legacy from Tintin to The Smurfs; exploring the city’s array of street art; and heading to annual contemporary art fair Art Brussels.

Wandering around the city, you’ll also stumble upon other Brussels highlights old and new — from the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, beautiful 19th-century covered shopping arcades, to the Atomium, the centerpiece of the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair and now a symbol of the city. Meanwhile, two buzzy hotel chains now have outposts in the oft-overlooked north of the city. The Standard and The Hoxton offer chic contemporary accommodation and great dining options. — FS

Chilean fjords

Experience the wonder of the ocean

Luxury cruise ship lines that serve South America are going big on the Chilean fjords in 2026, with more itineraries including the remote destination among the year’s sailings.

Lesser known than the adjacent Patagonian region but equally enchanting, the Chilean fjords offer intrepid visitors a secluded water world of labyrinthine channels to navigate. Home to pristine glaciers, the region is the South American answer to the Norwegian fjords.

Cruise lines that will feature the destination as part of their lineup in 2026 include Silversea, Regent Seven Seas and Viking. Other cruise lines will be sailing there in 2027 or 2028.

Their inclusion of this stunning terra incognita gives travelers access to a landscape that can only be experienced by water — one that emerged as the glaciers began to recede millions of years ago. Wildlife sightings in this area often include dolphins, penguins and migrating humpback whales. — Jeanne Bonner

Devon, UK

Celebrate a literary queen

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Devon’s most famous daughter: writer Agatha Christie. This will be marked with a number of events in 2026, including a blockbuster exhibition at the British Library in London, about 140 miles away.

Christie’s work is synonymous with the glamour and intrigue of the Golden Age of Railways, so after a detour for a Murder Mystery Lunch on a Belmond train, travel west by rail to her birthplace in Torquay. The town boomed as a seaside resort in the Victorian age and its well-to-do hillside neighborhoods still have a genteel charm. It hosts an Agatha Christie Festival each September.

The other must-see spots in the region for Christie enthusiasts are her holiday home Greenway House, the stately Ugbrooke House where she met her first husband, and her writer’s retreat at Burgh Island.

Try the cream teas for which England’s West Country is famous, and whose popularity spread as tourists flocked into the region by rail. The Devon way is to spread clotted cream on the scone first, then top with jam. — MOH

Dominica

Find out how ‘Nature Island’ got its nickname

Leaning heavily into its “Nature Island” moniker, the lush Caribbean Island of Dominica is bringing the world its very first Sperm Whale Reserve. The protected area will span about 475 square miles (1,230 square kilometers) along Dominica’s western coast.

The reserve, details of which are still being finalized, will serve as a protected habitat for the resident population of sperm whales — one of the few in the world. The project will oversee the sustainable management of marine resources, regulating activities such as whale-watching and eco-tourism.

Once heavily hunted, the vulnerable species is the largest of all toothed whales. A large male sperm whale can grow to more than 60 feet.

Whales aren’t the only natural marvels here. Lush volcanic peaks, deep valleys and 365 rivers cover the eastern Caribbean island. In Morne Trois Pitons National Park, the world’s second-largest boiling lake has long fascinated visitors. In 2026, reaching it could get a lot easier with the expected completion of a cable car.

United Airlines offers nonstop flights from Newark to Dominica. American Airlines offers direct flights from Miami. Luxury resort Secret Bay just added four new Clifftop Villas to its all-villa offerings. — Marnie Hunter

East Timor

A young nation with its eyes on the future

For travelers who want to be the first to explore an up-and-coming destination, Asia’s youngest country awaits.

East Timor (also called Timor-Leste) gained full independence from Indonesia in 2002 following years of civil war. It was officially added to ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asia Nations) in late 2025 and has its sights fully set on the future.

Sitting in the famed Coral Triangle, one of the top diving and snorkeling spots in the world, the country covers the eastern half of the island of Timor, as well as the Oecussi enclave and the islands of Atauro and Jaco in the Banda Sea.

Atauro Island is home to several dive companies and eco resorts, and there are plenty of natural and cultural sites to explore in this mountainous nation.

For centuries, East Timor was ruled by Portugal. Today, remnants of that history can be explored in the old town of Baucau, the country’s second-largest city, including a rebuilt market. In the capital, Dili, the Timorese Resistance Archive and Museum offers visitors insights into the country’s struggle for independence.

Airlines in the region have announced new flights servicing Dili in 2026, while direct flights are already available from Bali, Darwin, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Xiamen, China. — Karla Cripps

Jamaica

A Caribbean paradise bouncing back

Jamaica’s bouncing back. That’s the message for tourists wondering about the Caribbean island’s situation since Hurricane Melissa made landfall there in late October as a deadly Category 5 storm.

More than two-thirds of the island is already open and welcoming visitors, with more properties reopening their doors each day in a dash to make the most of the winter high season. Tourism makes up nearly a third of Jamaica’s economy, typically generating more than $4 billion in revenues annually.

“Popular tourist areas such as Ocho Rios, Negril, Kingston and Port Antonio were largely unaffected by the storm,” tourism officials told CNN.

Montego Bay, on the western end of the island, was hit hard. Many of Montego Bay’s properties will take time to recover, but more than a dozen had reopened by mid-December. Visit Jamaica is tracking progress in key destinations here.

Ocho Rios, on the island’s north shore, is home to one of the island’s most spectacular natural areas — the terraced Dunn’s River Falls. By late 2026, the new all-inclusive, adults-only resort Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove is expected to open west of Ocho Rios on Runaway Bay. While storm recovery is a process, Jamaica’s message to visitors is clear: “The best way to give back is to come back.” — MH

Kanazawa, Japan

Off the usual tourist path

Big changes are coming to Japan in 2026. By November, instant tax-free shopping will be no more, while dual pricing, visitor caps and stricter rules are being introduced at popular spots like Mount Fuji due to overcrowding. For those eager to travel to the country before it becomes more costly to visit and avoid the crowds in Japan’s busy cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Kanazawa is an ideal alternative.

One of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Kanazawa has long been a popular spot for domestic travelers. However, its appeal is fast spreading to international visitors. Kanazawa is probably most famous for producing a staggering 99% of Japan’s gold leaf, but the compact destination, located around two and a half hours by bullet train from Kyoto, is also home to several top attractions.

Kenrokuen, considered one of Japan’s “three best landscape gardens” and the Higashi Chaya District, a smaller, but less crowded alternative geisha district to Kyoto’s Gion, are among them, along with the remains of Kanazawa Castle, which was destroyed by fire in 1881.

Notable events this year include the Kanazawa Coffee Festival, held in late May, the cherry blossom viewing and illumination of Kenrokuen Garden in spring, and the Tsurugi Horai Festival in early October. —Tamara Hardingham-Gill

Orkhon Valley, Mongolia

A home at the end of the world

Mongolia’s tourism scene is blossoming, as we’ve noted here on CNN Travel. A five-hour drive from the capital of Ulaanbataar, the Orkhon Valley is worth the challenging terrain and bumpy roads. Here, far from the markers of civilization such as traffic and reliable internet access, it feels like one of the rare places on earth where you can actually get away from it all.

That may change in the decade to come, though, as Mongolia has ambitious plans to build a new city here. New Kharkhorum will rise from the plains of what was once the capital of the Mongol Empire, and it will change the way this landscape looks forever.

Until then, it’s worth visiting the Genghis Khan Polo Retreat to stay in a traditional (if luxurious) ger, watch a wrestling match, go horseback riding, snuggle under a cashmere blanket and stargaze in some of the clearest skies in the world. — LM

Oulu, Finland

Northern Lights in this northern light

It’s been overshadowed by Helsinki and Lapland for many years, but Finland’s Oulu is stepping into the spotlight as one of the European Capitals of Culture for 2026.

Not only is Oulu a wonderful spot to see the Aurora Borealis, the Finnish destination is home to some incredible floating saunas, such as a raft in the heart of the Oulujoki River, and scenic nature spots such as the Hupisaaret Islands City Park, made up of several small islands in the Oulu River estuary.

While landmarks like Cathedral, which dates from the 18th century, and the Market Hall are not to be missed, one of the city’s most iconic sights is actually a bronze statue of a round policeman, nicknamed Toripolliisi, located in the Market Square

Oulu will host just under 200 events as part of Oulu2026, including the electronic music festival Frozen People with the premiere of musical “Snowball,” which is set in the land of the Northern Lights, serving as the grand finale at the close of the year. — THG

Penang, Malaysia

A taste of history

Remember all those pretty pastel-painted houses and buzzing food markets from “Crazy Rich Asians?” Spoiler alert: most of the Singapore-set film was actually filmed in Penang. Peranakan culture — a mix of Chinese, Southeast Asian and European influences — is on full display here. It especially shines in Penang’s diverse, delicious food scene, which was recognized by the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2025.

Among the star recipients was beloved-for-a-reason Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery in George Town, Penang’s centerpiece town and UNESCO heritage site. With its vintage decor, colorful tiles, and 1950s and ’60s tunes playing in the background, it certainly earns the “old school” designation in its name.

Michelin or not, you don’t need to shell out a lot for a great meal in Penang: street stalls, night markets and kopitiams (traditional coffee shops) serve fragrant curries, steaming bowls of laksa, never-too-sweet pandan and coconut cakes, and other mouth-watering fare. Between meals, hunt for George Town’s iconic street murals, including one that pays tribute to hometown hero Jimmy Choo. — LM

Peñico, Peru

Where the past is becoming the present

After eight years of excavation, the ancient city of Peñico was unveiled by archeologists in 2025.

Once a lively trade hub, the settlement is thought to have emerged following the decline of one of the oldest civilizations in the Americas, the Caral.

The site, a four-hour drive north of capital city Lima, includes walking routes through the preserved ruins. And it provides visitors with a compelling archeological companion to Machu Picchu, the Inca ruins high up in the Andes mountains. Travel agents say they expect tourist visits to ramp up as logistics and local expertise are solidified.

Excavators, led by famed Peruvian archeologist Ruth Shady Solis, uncovered clay sculptures and ceremonial tools, in addition to conch-shell trumpets once used in the Andes region to call people together. They believe the city, which is set among Peru’s desert hillsides and dates back more than 3,000 years, was a crossroads connecting the country’s coastal areas and the mountainous Andes region.

For travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind trip that combines pre-Hispanic history with natural beauty, Peñico provides a window into an ancient civilization that predates other more widely known heritage sites. The ongoing archeological work could portend future discoveries that would make the destination even more enticing. — Jeanne Bonner

Philadelphia

Marking a historic anniversary

In any given year, Philadelphia draws millions of tourists for its world-class art institutions, historic attractions such as the Liberty Bell and burgeoning restaurant scene, especially near leafy Rittenhouse Square.

But for a city that prides itself on being the place where the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, Philadelphia will be one of the premier spots for the year-long national commemoration of America’s 250th birthday. The nation’s birthplace will have celebrations in every neighborhood, and to underscore the city’s role as home to the first American flag and the first Continental Congress, each week will be marked with festivities commemorating a list of 52 firsts, including America’s first flower show and first zoo.

The marquee events include a one-day TED conference about the past, present and future of Democracy, with all new talks from leading figures. The Museum of the American Revolution has already opened an exhibition called “The Declaration’s Journey,” which showcases rare documents and artifacts associated with the Declaration of Independence.

Separate from the Semiquincentennial celebrations, the city will also be one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup, with a game scheduled for July 4 that will include a fan festival in Fairmount Park. Also worth a visit is a brand-new sculpture garden dedicated to transformative 20th-century artist Alexander Calder, who was born in Philadelphia. Last but not least, 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the seminal underdog-as-hero movie, “Rocky,” which immortalized the 72 steps leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Philly will be making the most of the milestone. — Jeanne Bonner

Sail250

A toast to America on the sea

Sail250 is part of the wider celebration marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. The maritime festivities, scheduled from late May through mid-July, start in New Orleans on May 28 when a flotilla of ships will form a Parade of Sail along the Mississippi River. Ship tours and fireworks are part of the five-day lineup.

Similar events will be held in Virginia and Maryland, where Norfolk and Baltimore are host cities. Baltimore is putting on an airshow as well. The final two locations, New York City and Boston, will host the largest flotillas, organizers say.

The Port of New York and New Jersey will host a 6-day celebration around July 4, bringing together more than 100 impressive ships — the largest-ever peacetime gathering of tall ships and naval vessels. Free tours of many ships are part of the draw for the millions expected to gather for Parades of Sail, fireworks and an aerial show led by the US Navy’s Blue Angels.

The sailing celebration wraps up July 11-16 in Boston, where deep maritime history and numerous sites dating back to the American Revolution offer rich context around America’s founding. — MH

Santa Monica, California

The end of the Mother Road

One century ago, scores of travelers arrived in Santa Monica after a grueling journey along Route 66 to reach the West Coast. The 2,448-mile “Mother Road” was the start of what would become the great American road trip — open stretches of wilderness, towns lined with mom-and-pop stores along the way, and motels providing shelter at every turn.

As Route 66 turns 100, there’s no better time to discover the Mother Road — whether you drive the whole road from Chicago or tackle the final desert-filled stretch from Arizona to California.

The new year will be a much-needed new start for countless people in and around Los Angeles who were affected by the devastating wildfires of January 2025. Turning over a new leaf will be LACMA, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which will open its extraordinary new building, with glass-walled walkways arcing across Wilshire Boulevard itself, in April. Soccer lovers will want to arrive in June and July, when LA will be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Eight matches will be played in the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near LAX Airport and around 13 miles south of Santa Monica. — Julia Buckley

St. Pierre and Miquelon, France

A slice of Europe in North America

Look at a map and you’ll be forgiven for thinking Saint Pierre and Miquelon is a part of Newfoundland. Made up of a string of islands just 20 or so kilometers off Canada’s eastern-most province, it’s a self-governing territorial overseas collectivity — France’s last outpost in North America.

The name features the two main islands of this archipelago. St. Pierre, with its colorful buildings built around a protected cove, is the capital, while Miquelon is a top spot for nature seekers.

The islands had a few permanent residents by the late 1600s, but a significant wave of migration took place after the French wrested control of the islands back from the British in 1816.

The seafood on offer here is as fresh as it gets and, this technically being France, you will definitely be eating well. St. Pierre is filled with bakeries, restaurants and boutiques.

Nearby Miquelon, meanwhile, owes its unusual shape to a 7.5-mile-long sandy isthmus that connects it to the island of Langlade. It’s an excellent destination for hiking and biking.

Summer is the time to visit, when the weather is mild and tours and businesses are fully operational. Several ferries make regular trips to St. Pierre and Miquelon from Newfoundland, while there are year-round direct flights from several Canadian cities including Montreal, Halifax and St. John’s. In the summer, there’s a five-hour flight from Paris.

Why now? According to multiple media reports, residents in the small village of Miquelon are slowly relocating, having received government funds to rebuild on higher ground due to fears that rising sea levels would submerge the village. Travelers may want to experience this historic village in person before it changes forever. — KC

