10 bold looks on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow

(CNN) — Just four days into the new year, Hollywood’s 2026 awards season kicked off in chic but relatively pared-back style at the 31st Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

The annual ceremony is considered a bellwether for the Oscars, with the industry closely monitoring how hotly tipped movies like “Sinners” and “Hamnet” perform among the Critics Choice Association’s (CCA) hundreds of members. The star-studded awards show also offers a glimpse at the fashion trends that may unfold between now and the Academy Awards in mid-March.

If that is the case, we may be in for two months of sleek dark gowns, neutral palettes and womenswear spins on classic men’stailoring.

Organizers’ decision to line the entrance to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar with a black carpet, rather than a red one, set a somewhat somber tone — one that was matched by an abundance of black suits and dresses. Playfulness was expressed in other ways, however.

The voice cast of “KPop Demon Hunters” showed how to put an adventurous spin on the monochromatic trend, particularly Audrey Nuna in a voluminous Marc Jacobs circle shift dress. The likes of Teyana Taylor and Keri Russell, meanwhile, turned to sharp suiting, with the latter among several attendees opting for reworked tuxedos, her perfectly cropped jacket adorned with a statement brooch.

Elsewhere, “Marty Supreme” star Odessa A’zion oozed old-school goddess glamour in a gown by Dubai-based label OTT; Chase Infiniti, nominated for her performance in “One Battle After Another,” stunned in a sleeveless, pale yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece; and Elle Fanning went archival in a shimmering vintage dress by Ralph Lauren.

Below are 10 looks from the red carpet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.