Gorgeous islands that tourism hasn’t swallowed whole

Destination inspiration

The Italian island of Palmarola is so close to Rome that it can be reached in a day trip, but far enough away that the commotion of the capital seems like another planet. This is a paradise with no roads, no phone signal — and almost no tourists. Here’s how to visit.

Some 500 miles southwest of Palmarola, Tabarca is Spain’s smallest permanently inhabited island and has more cats than people. It’s part of the Balearic archipelago and full of Mediterranean magic, but unlike its neighbors Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, it has remained under the radar.

Over in Asia, the “Spice Islands” region of eastern Indonesia (now known as the Maluku Islands) was virtually off-the-grid for global travelers until just two decades ago. Luxury expeditions to the region are now attracting travelers craving new and unusual adventures at sea, all complemented by modern, high-end amenities.

Catch me if you can

Fifty years ago this week, supersonic travel became a reality as Concorde made its first commercial flight. Pilots who took the controls of the legendary airliner say it was like no other airplane. In this epic oral history, they reveal the secrets of flying the world’s fastest commercial passenger aircraft.

In less glorious aviation news, a former flight attendant has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he posed as a pilot and fooled three US carriers into giving him hundreds of free tickets.

The way he’s alleged to have executed his scheme has left industry insiders baffled: Why wouldn’t the airlines catch on sooner?

In budget carrier news, tech billionaire Elon Musk is feuding with Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary after the outspoken CEO of Europe’s biggest airline said he wouldn’t install satellite Wi-Fi technology made by Musk’s firm SpaceX.

The situation escalated this week as Musk insulted O’Leary using some very choice language. Ryanair responded with a “Big Idiot Seat Sale” dedicated to Musk.

Finally, Southwest Airlines will stop free-for-all seating on January 27, marking what is the end of an era for the Dallas-based carrier. If you’re flying Southwest this weekend, save a seat for us.

Great escapes

Great Escapes is a new CNN Travel series about how sometimes journeys don’t go as planned — and what happens next. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you the first three articles in the series, which are also available in audio form.

We begin with a daring rescue atop Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. Madalin Cristea was descending from the summit in driving wind and snow when he saw a hiker in front of him slip. The hiker was roped to his son, so now both were in peril.

“He disappeared in front of me,” Cristea tells CNN. “I just had this feeling he was going to die.” Without thinking, he leapt into action. Here’s how it played out.

Join us next week to find out what happened to a woman who, left stranded after her Greyhound bus broke down, ended up sharing a motel room with two nuns.

Divine dumplings

A perfect xiaolongbao dumpling weighs 21 grams, has 18 precise pleats and is filled with delicious, finely minced pork. CNN’s Will Ripley was in Taiwan to learn how to make Din Tai Fung’s iconic version of the plump little treats.

