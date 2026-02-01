The most striking looks from the Grammys red carpet

By Oscar Holland and Stephy Chung; CNN Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The music industry’s red carpets are usually bolder, brighter and more adventurous than their Hollywood counterparts. And they don’t get bigger than the Grammys — the awards ceremony that brought you Michael Jackson’s bedazzled military jacket, Pharrell Williams’ oversized hat and that plunging green Jennifer Lopez dress.

Attendees are, as we speak, descending on LA’s Crypto.com Arena for this year’s ceremony. Whether any can go down in Grammys fashion history is another question altogether, but the nominees feature not just music royalty but bona fide style icons, including Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.

Elsewhere, the likes of Harry Styles and Charli XCX are among those set to present awards, while the 95 categories — a record number for the Grammys — feature numerous fashion-forward breakout stars, from Addison Rae to the cast of “KPop Demon Hunters.”

See below for the red carpet’s most striking looks, which will be updated throughout the event.

