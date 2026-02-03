See shortlisted images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2026

By Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — A flamboyance of flamingos dazzling against a backdrop of power lines, a crafty crab hitching a ride on a jellyfish and a young sloth safe in his mother’s embrace are among the shortlisted images for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2026.

London’s Natural History Museum teamed up with an international judging panel of photography, wildlife, conservation and science experts to select 24 images from a total 60,636 entries submitted from 113 countries.

The overall winner will be chosen by a public vote, the organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

“Whether showcasing fascinating behaviour or platforming a powerful story, this year’s selection of images is truly exceptional,” Douglas Gurr, the director of the Natural History Museum, said.

As well as cheeky possums and young kestrels readying to make their first flight, this year’s gallery also includes images that ask bigger questions about the human impact on the planet.

One photographer visited Uganda and captured the striking image of a mountain of snares, used to trap wildlife and confiscated by the nation’s rangers.

In another photograph, a pangolin orphaned by poachers is comforted with a blanket at a rescue center in South Africa.

Voting is now open online and at the Natural History Museum. The winner and four runners up will be announced on March 25.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.