Alysa Liu just won Olympic gold for figure skating. She wins one for her style too

(CNN) — Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu has earned her stripes.

“I feel good, I feel confident and I put it all out there,” the 20-year-old said Thursday after winning America’s first gold medal in the Winter Olympics’ women’s free skating event since 2002.

But before becoming a champion, Liu had already given herself a crown of sorts, sporting a captivating hairstyle known as “halo hair” to make her podium intentions clear.

Her iteration of the style features horizontal brunette stripes interrupted by milk-tea-colored rings, with bright blonde transitional lines.

“Revived halos, who dis?” Liu captioned an Instagram post last month that she showed off her refreshed tree ring hairstyle.

“OMG SO GOOD,” commented fellow US figure skater Bradie Tennell, with a fire emoji.

Liu’s hairstylist Kelsey Miller also gave the skater her flowers when sharing various images on Instagram of the “angel halos,” describing her client as “an inspiration.”

“I hope the world never lets you down or tries to take your sparkle away from you!” Miller said, adding that she “can’t wait to see those halos spin on the ice tonight.”

Miller said in an Instagram reel on Wednesday that she was “shocked” after receiving a request from Liu, who wanted her gingery tree rings turned a milk tea color, which is closer to platinum blonde.

“Usually, I do it like a gingery color, but I was like, I want something different. Like, I want it lighter,” Liu told NBC in January, adding that she ended up at the salon in St. Louis, Missouri, because she couldn’t get it as light as she desired with her usual DIY approach.

Starting the style in 2023, Liu said she adds a stripe every year, which is why she now parades three rings in her hair.

“So, it’s going to be like this for a year and then next year, wintertime, like end of December, I do another ring,” Liu added.

Meaning, soon enough, she could have the five rings symbolic of the Olympic Games.

Yet, wait for her to grin and another striking ring-shape is very clear – but this gem is in her mouth.

Hanging over the skater’s front teeth, Liu has what’s known as the “smiley” piercing, which goes through her frenulum, the thin tissue between the upper lip and gum, and is visible when she smiles.

The self-belief that drove her to be a champion on ice is no better highlighted than in her dauntless piercing experience.

Liu told TMJ4 News that she got the piercing about two years ago, saying it was painless. “I did it myself,” she said, adding her sister helped and held up her lip.

And Liu is not only Olympian showcasing individuality and expression during the Winter Games.

Olympic nails have been seen clasping medals on more than one occasion.

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam showed off her manicure featuring white Olympic rings after winning gold last week.

Another version, featuring gold stars, was also spotted on the nails of Chinese silver-winning freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

