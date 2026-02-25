Fancy a ‘Heated Rivalry’-style getaway? Shane and Ilya’s love nest cottage is on Airbnb

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — It’s not just Ilya Rozanov who is coming to the cottage.

Anyone can now visit the famous site to which Ilya and Shane Hollander retreat in the emotional final episode of HBO’s “Heated Rivalry.” The cottage, the cottage, will be listed on Airbnb next month, allowing fans to enjoy one of the show’s most iconic, and steamy, locations.

For a short window before the property opens for regular booking, guests will be able to reserve it for 248.10 Canadian dollars ($181) a night — a nod to Shane and Ilya’s jersey numbers. Airbnb hasn’t revealed how much it will cost to rent the property after that period.

Guests will have access to a private dock on the lake and a home gym, as well as the property’s three bedrooms and large, open-plan living space.

Situated on the shores of Lake Musoka, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Toronto, the cottage came to symbolize a sort of new beginning for Ilya and Shane, rival professional hockey players portrayed by Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, respectively.

After five episodes of the pair secretly hooking up in anonymous hotel rooms, remaining in the closet for fear of coming out into the hypermasculine world of professional hockey, the cottage’s dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows provided a visual metaphor for an openness that had not previously existed.

Ilya’s announcement that he is “coming to the cottage,” comes as he and Shane are separately watching another professional hockey player invite his partner onto the ice and openly kiss him after winning a cup final, marking a turning point in the fictional world’s perception of same-sex relationships in sport. Previously, Ilya had refused to commit to Shane’s invitation of joining him at his summer getaway, so simply going there represented a type of commitment in itself.

Then, while there, Shane’s father stumbles upon the couple kissing. Initially panicked, Shane then comes out to his parents and reveals his relationship with Ilya.

“Heated Rivalry” has become a pop culture phenomenon since its release, driving new interest in hockey, winning praise for its nuanced depictions of closeted LGBTQ+ relationships, and making stars of its two leads, as well as the cottage.

“We were not aware of how big it would become once it was released,” said Alisha Bishop, a senior associate at Trevor McIvor Architect, the firm that designed the cottage.

Despite all the glass, the cottage is “actually very difficult to spot from the lake,” she told the Architect’s Paper in January.

“Although from an outside perspective, this seems like it would not provide privacy, once you’re inside the spaces, they are very private.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.