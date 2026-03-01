The most striking looks from the Actor Awards red carpet

By Oscar Holland and Stephy Chung, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back, complete with a new name — and, for the first time ever, a thematic dress code.

Now known as the Actor Awards, the annual ceremony’s 32nd edition sent attendees very specific sartorial instructions: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ‘30s.”

Expect lots of flapper dresses, wavy hairdos and classic silhouettes as the stars of film and TV arrive at the Shrine Auditorium in LA on Sunday evening.

If celebrities stick to the brief, that is.

With the Golden Globes and BAFTAs behind us, this is the last major movie awards show before the Oscars, offering guests (and their stylists) a final chance to experiment ahead of the Academy’s more strictly formal red carpet.

And quite what organizers’ (somewhat unusual) decision to include a themed dress code means for the various fashion trends we’ve seen this season — from sheer fabrics and loose-fitting tuxedos to gimmicky “method dressing” — remains to be seen.

See below for red carpet highlights. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

