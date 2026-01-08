Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Hench: The Override Saga’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

— Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

— Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

’72 Hours’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Will (lead, male, 25-35)

— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $106

– Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Mama’s Boy’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

— 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

— 1970’s BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

‘A Quarter Past Midnight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

— Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

— Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

‘What I Left Behind’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager (lead, 18-25)

— Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

’20th Century Studios ‘DWP2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

’72 Hours,’ Shirtless Club Performers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

‘Untitled Feature Film Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

— Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Netflix’s Untitled Roommates Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— College Students (background extra, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

