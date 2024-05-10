

Top 10 U.S. casinos ranked by visitor reviews

Tulalip Resort and Casino in Marysville WA, USA Dec at night in 2023

For many travelers across the U.S., the casino environment is a relaxing one for enjoying nights away from the day-to-day grind.

The casino scene can be misinterpreted for solely gambling purposes when in fact there is much more to visiting these hot spots.

Using Instagram hashtags and TripAdvisor reviews, OLBG decided to investigate the most popular casinos based on those who have visited the various resorts across the U.S. These are land-based casinos rather than online casino sites.



Ranking the top 10 casinos throughout the US

This analysis looked at over 58,000 reviews on TripAdvisor and over 200,000 Instagram hashtags to rank this top 10.

The Top Casinos in the US

We start at the very top and work through casino by casino in the top 10. These are the best five according to the collected data.

1. The Tulalip Resort Casino in Washington

The Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip, Washington, tops the ratings with a huge 65.90% excellent rating from those leaving reviews on TripAdvisor.

1,030 of the 1,563 reviews were of the highest rating in total, with just 4.35% of users not enjoying their stay.

The casino has a 12-story hotel with seven different restaurants to choose from as well as an outdoor pool, spa and of course a large gaming space for those wanting to chance their arm on the blackjack tables.

2. Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California

Narrowly missing out on the top spot for the most popular casino is the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, near its capital of Sacramento, with an excellent rating of 64.90% on TripAdvisor.

Around 160 people can use their gaming tables at full capacity, but the attraction to the resort comes from the quiet surroundings and relaxing environment of the neighboring hotel.

Visitors have mainly commented on how accommodating the staff were to specific needs from the reviews of the casino.

3. & 4. The Venetian and Bellagio Hotel and Casino

Two Las Vegas-based casinos take the third and fourth spot respectively with The Venetian and Bellagio Hotel and Casino split by under 1% from each other.

Las Vegas is the place to be for a trip away if you combine the Instagram hashtags on our casino index. Over 150,000 have posted about their trip in the past year.

The Bellagio is arguably one of the most well-known casinos in the U.S., so standards will be high for visitors, which can make criticism easier to come by.

It sits fourth on the list but does have the fourth-highest “terrible” rating from the Trip Advisor reviews. However, that is just a small minority when you consider 7.99% of those who left a review didn’t enjoy their stay.

5. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Rounding out the top five is the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with an excellent rating of 56% and just a short distance away from the center of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

If you’re a fan of a steakhouse, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is located near a variety of options, which can be both economical and expensive depending on your taste.

Borgata also has an online casino available should you not be able to make it over to Atlantic City.

The Bottom Half

The following five might be in the bottom half of this research but remain in the top 10 casinos in the U.S.

6. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Going into the bottom half of the top 10, you can find the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, which represents Michigan casinos.

One of the biggest entertainment venues in mid-Michigan, the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, offers acts all year round, including a variety of comedians and musicians.

7. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino based in Hollywood

In seventh place, we have the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino based in Hollywood, Florida, whose excellent rating stays just above the 50% mark.

Known for its vibrant and busy atmosphere, one feature that separates the casino from the rest is the daily guitar light show they display, which certainly isn’t something to be missed if you’re visiting.

8. Caesars Casino in Atlantic City

Also making it into the top 10 is the famous Caesars Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The hotel rooms have been updated and upgraded with visitors mainly enjoying their experience. Gordon Ramsay also has one of his restaurants nearby, if you want to dine in style.

9. & 10. Mandalay Bay Casino and Foxwoods Casino

Completing the top 10 are the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, and Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, which are narrowly separated by 0.31%.

Mandalay Bay has the famous Wolfgang Puck restaurant Lupo nearby and their own Mandalay Bay Beach for visitors who want that holiday experience.

Foxwoods Casino has more of a family-friendly vibe with a nearby water park and shopping center as well as a variety of dining options, which shows the variety this casino has.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.