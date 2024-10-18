

10 New York City tourist attractions you shouldn’t miss

New York City is one of the most popular destinations in the world, so naturally there are a million different things to do there. Nicknamed “The City That Never Sleeps”, NYC is home to iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the Brooklyn Bridge, as well as a world-renowned gastronomy scene. It’s no wonder visitors feel overwhelmed when searching for the top places to visit in New York, especially first-time visitors; the list is as long as Fifth Avenue. To make things easier, Allison Gibson, writing for GetYourGuide, provides a concise breakdown of the 10 NYC tourist attractions that you simply should not miss.

1. Broadway

Seeing a Broadway show is a rite of passage as it is one of the main attractions in NYC. Watch a dazzling performance of top-tier songs, sets, and costumes—it’s one of the things New York City is most famous for. This is the spot for world-class theater and a production that will leave your heart beating in time to the music, with memories you’ll be talking about for years to come.

Insider tip:

Arrive 30 minutes before the show, keep your phone on silent, and head to the stage door at the end of the performance for a chance to meet the cast.

Time to spend:

This depends on how long the show is. Estimate between 1.5 to 3 hours.

Address and opening hours:

Theater District, New York, NY, USA. Opening hours depend on the theater.

2. The Empire State Building

One of the top places to visit in New York City is undoubtedly the Empire State Building, where visitors can get some of the best views of NYC. Scaling this famous 102-story skyscraper is one of the most iconic things to do in New York City, as it rewards visitors with panoramic vistas over the whole city from not one, but two observation decks. Previously the tallest building in the world, the Empire State Building stands a whopping 1,250 feet tall. Don’t worry about climbing the 1,860 steps; you can skip the lines with a fast pass and zip up to the top in one of the 73 elevators without breaking a sweat.

Best time to go:

Time your visit to the Empire State Building at sunset to watch the sun go down over the New York City Skyline and see millions of city lights twinkle as it goes dark.

Time to spend:

One hour is enough. Buy skip-the-line tickets so you don’t waste time standing in line.

Address and opening hours:

Empire State Building, 20 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001. Open every day with seasonal hours. Apr 8–May 16, 10:00 am-11:30 pm; May 17–Jul 18, 9:00 am-midnight; Jul 19–Aug 25 9:00 am-1:00 am.

3. The Statue of Liberty

It’s safe to say that Lady Liberty is probably the most iconic of all the things to see in NYC. Standing tall on an island in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty was originally a gift from France to commemorate the alliance between France and the USA during the American Revolution. Visitors can also get a fantastic free view by hopping on the Staten Island Ferry, or get a close-up view on an NYC Harbor Cruise.

Insider tip:

You can actually climb all the way up to the inside of Lady Liberty’s copper crown with an advanced reservation.

Time to spend:

Set aside a minimum of 2 hours for the Statue of Liberty and an extra hour for Ellis Island.

Address and opening hours:

Statue of Liberty Monument, New York, NY 10004. Open 9:00 am-5:00 pm every day except Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

4. Central Park

You can’t visit New York and not spend at least a few hours roaming around Central Park. This bustling green space is truly the heart of the city. Home to gardens, waterfalls, bridges, and even music performances, Central Park may be the oldest landscaped park in the U.S., but it’s the most visited for a reason. However you choose to experience it, Central Park is definitely one of the most enjoyable things to do in NYC.

Highlights:

Set aside some time to see Instagrammable and iconic NYC spots you will recognize from movies: the romantic Gapstow Bridge, The Mall, lined with elm trees, or Sheep Meadow, where you can have a picnic to fully experience this beautiful NYC landmark.

Time to spend:

You can easily spend half a day in Central Park, especially if you want to explore the whole park and get lost in its secret spots, like the Shakespeare Garden.

Address and opening hours:

Central Park, New York, NY. Open 6:00 am-1:00 am every day.

5. 9/11 Memorial and Museum

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is a must-visit NYC attraction. It honors the victims of the 1993 and 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center, and two waterfalls mark where the Twin Towers once stood. They’re the largest of their kind in the USA. The memorial is free to visit and is one of the most powerful spots in NYC.

Insider tip:

Make sure you see the museum as well as the memorial, which is a deeply moving experience, to see artifacts and special exhibits, and hear stories from locals about 9/11 and the days following the event.

Time to spend:

Take your time to soak in the meaning of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. 1-1.5 hours is usually recommended.

Address and opening hours:

9/11 Memorial & Museum, 180 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007. The Memorial is open every day from 8:00 am-8:00 pm. The Museum is open Wednesday-Monday and select Tuesdays, 9:00 am-7:00 pm. A full breakdown can be found on the official website.

6. Grand Central Terminal

Goggling at the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal is one of the top NYC tourist attractions, and it’s completely free. A National Historic Landmark, Grand Central Terminal is the largest railway station in the world. Absorb the architecture and interior design before easily catching a train to whisk you on a weekend getaway from New York City.

Highlights:

Don’t miss the iconic 125-foot-long constellation ceiling painted along the concourse.

Time to spend:

If you just want to see the main section, about 30 minutes is enough, but if you want to explore deeply or even do a tour, put aside a couple of hours.

Address and opening hours:

Grand Central Terminal, 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017. Open 5:15 am-2:00 am every day.

7. Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the most picturesque places to visit in New York. Stroll over this huge 1.1-mile-long suspension bridge spanning the East River for spectacular views over Brooklyn and Manhattan. Manhattan may be home to some of NYC’s most iconic attractions, but there’s plenty to do on the Brooklyn side, from Brooklyn Bridge Park to lots of places to eat and shop.

Best time to go:

Grab a coffee and walk across in the early morning for less crowds when the city is quiet, or cross in the evening just before sunset for a view of the perfect golden glow on the skyscrapers.

Time to spend:

It takes about 30 minutes to walk the bridge, maybe a bit more if you want to stop for photos and depending on how crowded it is.

Address and opening hours:

Brooklyn Bridge, New York, NY 10038. Open all day, every day.

8. Times Square

Many travelers dream of coming to New York City to see the bright lights of 42nd Street. A busy pedestrian hub area covered in billboards and advertisements, Times Square is one of the most famous places in NYC. Take some time to explore the area at night when it’s all lit up, or sign up for a walking tour of the Theater District during the day.

Best time to go:

Time your visit for 11:57 pm to witness the Midnight Moment, a unique 3-minute nightly spectacle where all the screens showcase rotating art installations from around the world.

Time to spend:

Most people spend no longer than 30 minutes at Times Square wandering around and taking a few photos.

Address and opening hours:

Times Square, Manhattan, NY 10036. Open all day, every day.

9. The Guggenheim

The Guggenheim Museum is easily one of the coolest buildings in all of New York City. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, it’s one of Fifth Avenue’s most iconic buildings, and it’s one of only two UNESCO World Heritage sites in New York. Set aside a few hours to peruse the museum’s eclectic collection of modern and contemporary art.

Insider tip:

The entry lines can get long and go around the block, so book your entry ahead to avoid a long wait.

Time to spend:

On average, it will take about 3 hours to visit the museum and all its collections.

Address and opening hours:

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128. Open 10:30 am-5:30 pm every day except Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

10. Top of the Rock

For some of the best views of NYC, head to Top of the Rock. This observatory on top of the Rockefeller Center provides sweeping views of the New York City skyline, including iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building. Exploring the three floors of indoor and outdoor viewing areas is, without a doubt, one of the best ways to take in the city.

Highlights:

Dine downstairs at the Rainbow Room or sip a cocktail on the open-air terrace, Bar Sixty-Five—the perfect way to enjoy the views, and one of the most romantic things to do in NYC.

Time to spend:

Spend about an hour admiring the views and add an extra 30 minutes if you want to do The Beam experience, where you can recreate the famous 1932 photo of 11 people having lunch on a crane.

Address and opening hours:

Rockefeller Centre, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112. Open 8:00 am-midnight every day. Last entry is at 11:10 pm.

FAQs

What is the number one attraction in New York City?

The number one attraction in New York City is the Statue of Liberty, but there’s plenty more to see in the Big Apple. Other notable tourist attractions in NYC include the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal, and Brooklyn Bridge.

What is there to do in New York City during the day?

Some of the best things to do in NYC during the day include visiting the city’s most famous attractions, trying New York City cuisine at local cafes and restaurants, and strolling through the city’s sprawling parks. If it’s raining, it’s a good time to check out one of the many interesting museums, like the Guggenheim, American Museum of Natural History, or 9/11 Memorial Museum.

What is there to do in New York City at night?

New York is known as “The City That Never Sleeps” for a reason, and there are plenty of activities to do at night. Catch a musical show on Broadway and see some of the best actors and musicians in the world perform. Or rock out at a concert at Radio City Music Hall, the headquarters for the infamous precision dance company, the Rockettes.

What’s the prettiest part of New York City?

NYC has plenty of gorgeous parks, the most notable one being Central Park. However, Bryant Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and Hudson River Park are also worth a visit.

What part of NYC is most visited?

Times Square is the most visited part of New York City. Seeing the flashing lights in Times Square is an event not to be missed, with a special light show at 11:57 pm daily.

