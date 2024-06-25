

icemanphotos // Shutterstock

27 best affordable all-inclusive resorts for couples on a budget

Pink and pastel sunset from the point of view of an infinity pool with two chairs looking out onto the ocean.

Indulging in a romantic post-wedding escape doesn’t have to break the bank – a critical factor for newlyweds on a budget, making it a must to book one of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts.

Fortunately, creating cherished memories doesn’t have to demand a hefty price. With your financial well-being in mind, Honeymoons.com rounded up the most affordable all-inclusive resorts that provide the best bang for the buck, ensuring a great time without straining your wallet. Which one will you choose?



mariakray // Shutterstock

Resorts in Mexico

Aerial view of Cancun resort area with blue green ocean.

Casa Velas, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Price: Starts at $295 per person per night

Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta is a boutique hotel that offers a luxurious but affordable all-inclusive experience for romance-seeking couples. The lavish suites feature a traditional Mexican design, with balconies, pools, and exquisite vistas to boot. Staying here also provides the best vantage point for marveling at the captivating sunsets over the iconic Banderas Bay, the largest bay in Mexico.

At this adult-exclusive oasis, you can enjoy an afternoon of championship golf with privileges at Marina Vallarta Golf Club, lounge around the pool with a cocktail, or enjoy a relaxing day at the spa with world-class treatments available for an additional cost.

Guests also enjoy access to the exclusive Táu Beach Club with a pristine white sandy beach, Bali beds and loungers, a Jacuzzi, pool, and a variety of food and drink options.

Secrets The Vine Cancun

Price: Starts at $249 per person per night

Sparkling Caribbean waters and magnificent sunrise and sunset views are just some of the things that will make your stay at Secrets The Vine Cancun worthwhile. Apart from savoring the breathtaking views, this property offers all-inclusive rates that won’t put a major dent in your wallet.

The resort’s spacious rooms have an elegant ambiance, while the dining and drinking venues are all world-class. Enjoy Mexican, Mediterranean, and Asian fare that can all be paired with fine wines. There are two infinity pools and a hot tub, all overlooking the Caribbean Sea. If you want to take a break from water, you might golf, practice yoga, or even learn some new steps by taking a dance class.

There are many other things to do at this affordable resort if you’ve got a little extra to spend. For an additional charge, enjoy everything from snorkeling, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing to indulgent treatments at the full-service spa.

Haven Riviera Cancun

Price: Starts at $170 per person per night

In south Cancun, you’ll find one of the most idyllic havens for adults seeking a luxurious post-nuptial holiday. Unlike the vibrant energy of properties in the renowned Hotel Zone, Haven Riviera Cancun enjoys a setting that’s on the serene side.

One of the most desirable of the affordable all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, it hosts 400+ rooms with options that include whirlpool tubs or direct access to swim-up pools. As for the culinary experience, you can savor various tasty cuisines, from Asian to Mediterranean. Of course, with the brilliant turquoise sea right here, water-based activities are available and a must-try. After all, aren’t those the best highlights of any tropical getaway?

Secrets Huatulco, Mexico

Price: Starts at $160 per person per night

While Secrets Huatulco is in the Riviera Maya area, it lacks the crowds that other resorts and hubs in this region tend to have. It’s ideal if you want a more relaxed and affordable all-inclusive experience.

The inexpensive rate covers international and local cuisine, top-shelf drinks, 24-hour room service, and nightly entertainment at the on-site theater. Guests can also indulge in spa services and access two sparkling infinity pools located near the 300-meter beach with golden sands.

The brilliant blue waters can be enjoyed by kayaking, paddleboarding, or even sailing. Explore the land by hiking or even embarking on a thrilling ATV ride.

Excellence Playa Mujeres, Mexico

Price: Starts at $150 per person per night

Excellence Playa Mujeres is the brand’s flagship property. While it has a slightly distant location from Cancun’s airport, its top-class hospitality brand and wealth of experiences more than makeup for the longer drive.

This affordable all-inclusive resort includes seven pools with five integrated whirlpools, 13 restaurants, and a rooftop terrace. Nestled in one of the best beaches in this part of the Mexican Caribbean, you’ll also have direct access to a stunning beach where many aquatic adventures await. With the waters generally calm, the sea is ideal for everything from swimming and snorkeling to paddleboarding and kayaking.

A rarity among all-inclusive properties, Excellence Playa Mujeres even includes spa treatments in the rates. That means you’ll enjoy the ultimate in pampering without having to worry about additional charges, providing the perfect way to truly relax.



Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH // Shutterstock

Resorts in The Caribbean

Aerial view of beach and resort in Aruba with blue green ocean on the right.

Sandals Ochi Beach

Price: Starts at $197 per person per night.

Nestled on the lush hillsides of Jamaica, Sandals Ochi Beach stands as one of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts on the island. As the least expensive Sandals Resort, this amazing destination comes with Sandals’ 5-star luxury all-inclusive benefits but won’t break the bank. With over 500 rooms sprawled across more than 100 acres of verdant gardens, this expansive property seamlessly blends trendy sophistication with intimate charm.

For those seeking the ultimate beachfront experience, the Caribbean Village offers direct access to soft sands and crystal-clear waters. Meanwhile, the Mediterranean Village provides unparalleled ocean views, perfect for couples yearning for a romantic retreat.

Indulge in a myriad of activities, from rock climbing to swimming, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. Plus, with a full-exchange program that includes access to Sandals Dunn’s River, guests can double their delight with additional restaurants, bars, and pools.

Whether you’re savoring delectable cuisine, lounging by the beach club, or immersing yourself in the vibrant Jamaican culture, Sandals Ochi Beach promises an unforgettable experience at an affordable price.

Sandals South Coast

Price: Starts at $208 per person per night.

Set along the pristine shores of Jamaica’s south coast, Sandals South Coast captivates couples with its blend of luxury and affordability. This all-inclusive gem boasts a stunning array of overwater bungalows, offering an unparalleled experience of romance and indulgence.

Beyond the allure of the overwater bungalows, the resort offers a wealth of amenities and activities to suit every taste. Lounge by one of the three pools, including Jamaica’s largest zero-entry pool, or unwind with a couples massage at the Red Lane Spa. With nine world-class restaurants serving up delectable cuisine from around the globe, culinary adventures await at every turn.

For couples seeking adventure, the resort offers an array of water sports, from snorkeling to paddleboarding, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. And with access to neighboring Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean, guests can explore even more dining options and activities, all included in the affordable all-inclusive package.

Escape to Sandals South Coast and discover a haven where luxury meets affordability, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Secrets Papagayo, Costa Rica

Price: Starts at $335 per person per night

Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast boasts many resorts that can be ideal for a romantic getaway. But if you’re heading off for a celebration as important as your honeymoon, you might as well choose something that stands out.

It’s no secret that this Papagayo property offers an indulgent, intimate experience. It boasts a long stretch of unspoiled beachfront, bright rooms with private terraces (or balconies) and a wide spectrum of activities. We’re talking everything from mountain biking, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing to rum tastings and cooking classes.

Look forward to refreshing cocktails at beach bars and a swim-up bar, as well as indulging in tasty international dishes at seven different on-site eateries.

Sandals Regency La Toc

Price: Starts at $251 per person per night

St. Lucia tops the list of best honeymoon destinations in the world. Sandals Regency La Toc isn’t just one of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts in St. Lucia. It’s also one of the most beautiful. Just imagine staying at a 220-acre property on a stunning crescent-shaped beach with powder sugar-like sands, framed by vibrant green hillsides and exotic coral bluffs.

If you want the very best, including panoramic views of the surrounding natural beauty, be sure to book Sunset Oceanview Bluff Village. It comes with a private pool, contributing to the “resort within a resort” atmosphere.

No matter which suite or room you book, you’re sure to have a memorable stay at Sandals Regency La Toc. The affordable all-inclusive price includes your golf greens fees, unlimited dining, and even the use of amenities at two additional Sandals properties: Sandals Halcyon and Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Sandals Grande Antigua

Price: Starts at $259 per person per night

Considered by many to be the world’s most romantic resort, Sandals Grande Antigua is also one of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts that’s also adult-only. As one of the best Sandals Resorts, Sandals Grande Antigua provides 5-star luxury at an affordable price.

An ideal honeymoon spot for many great reasons, first, you’ll have access to some of the calmest waters on the island. If you want a watersports-focused getaway, this one is a no-brainer. It’s also surrounded by beautiful bougainvillea-laced landscapes, making romantic strolls even more special.

Want to stay beachfront? There’s a Caribbean Village just for you. Want unparalleled ocean views? The Mediterranean Village has what you’re looking for. The resort also features original Rondoval Suites that are nestled in verdant gardens and come with their own pools.

You’ll get even more out of the experience by immersing yourself in the offerings of the surrounding area, including spectacular natural and historical sites.

Galley Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua

Price: Starts at $300 per person per night

Redefining island getaways, Galley Bay is an adults-only paradise occupying 56 acres of land. It boasts sparkling pools and three open-air restaurants with a focus on sea- and farm-to-table dishes.

Whether taking a dip in the pool or heading to the beach to swim, snorkel, or paddleboard, the inviting clear blue waters are sure to invigorate the senses. If you’re looking for wellness activities, there’s a fitness center and yoga classes available along with bike rentals for pedaling your way through the expansive property.

The room categories include beachfront rooms and suites, and as one of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, the rate also covers taxes, tips, and service charges, allowing you to unwind without worry.

Sandals Barbados

Price: Starts at $285 per person per night

One of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts owned by Sandals, this haven in Barbados offers a relaxed Caribbean vibe. Set on Maxwell Beach where swaying palm trees abound, the resort boasts the island’s largest and longest river pool.

When it comes to accommodations, you’ll have 280 rooms and suites to choose from. If you want to be able to step into the pool right from your room, there are a variety of swim-up options. For direct access to the Caribbean’s longest river pool, book one of the Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up Suites.

One of the most appealing perks of the resort is access to 10 world-class restaurants which is expanded to 21 by visiting nearby Sandals Royal Barbados which is also included in the rates.

Sandals Royal Caribbean

Price: Starts at $243 per person per night

At Sandals Royal Caribbean, two distinct cultures merge to create a truly majestic experience unlike any other in Jamaica. This luxury all-inclusive resort embraces the refined British heritage alongside the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean, offering couples a unique and unforgettable retreat.

Step into the elegant world of British tradition as you explore the resort’s Georgian-style Great House, stroll through manicured gardens adorned with roaming peacocks, and indulge in the timeless rituals of afternoon tea. Immerse yourself in the authentic ambiance of a British Pub, where classic flavors and cozy atmospheres await.

Just a short ferry ride away, discover the resort’s private offshore island, a tropical oasis with a distinctly Balinese flair. Relax in Bali-inspired beach cabanas, unwind in a Balinese-style pool with a swim-up bar and whirlpool, or rejuvenate your senses at the Red Lane Spa Escape. Savor the flavors of Thailand at an authentic Thai restaurant, where every dish is a culinary masterpiece.

For a truly immersive experience, retreat to the Caribbean’s first overwater bungalows, where nature-inspired luxury awaits. Delight in the peaceful serenity of your floating sanctuary, complete with a private pool, Tranquility Soaking Tub, and an overwater hammock for two.

Sandals Royal Caribbean offers more than just a vacation; it creates two distinct experiences in one unforgettable getaway. From the warm hospitality and steel drum sounds of the Caribbean to the chic rhythms of island nightlife, every moment is infused with romance and adventure.

Riu Palace Antillas, Aruba

Price: Starts at $240 per person per night

Riu Palace Antillas is iconic in its own right as Aruba’s first adults-only resort to offer all-inclusive, round-the-clock service which means you can savor delectable culinary delights any time the urge hits. The resort also offers a wealth of entertainment and activity options that will take your honeymoon experience to a higher level. From swimming and diving to hiking and golfing, you’re covered for it all.

Staying at Riu Palace Antilla includes complimentary access to a well-equipped gym and a spa as well. Plus, guests can take advantage of complimentary lounge chairs, sun umbrellas, and plush towels, whether by the stunning swimming pool or on the golden shores of beautiful Palm Beach itself.

With all these perks, vacationing on the happy island of Aruba has never been more exciting.

Sandals Royal Curaçao

Price: Starts at $341 per person per night

Sandals Royal Curaçao offers a unique blend of European elegance and Caribbean charm, making it an enticing option for honeymooners seeking an affordable all-inclusive experience. Located on the picturesque island of Curaçao, this resort provides a stunning backdrop for a romantic getaway.

Guests can indulge in a variety of amenities, including two oceanfront pools, a luxurious spa, and an 18-hole golf course with greens fees included. The resort features 12 gourmet restaurants and 10 bars, ensuring that culinary delights are never far away. For those who enjoy water activities, snorkeling, paddleboarding, and scuba diving are readily available.

One of the highlights of Sandals Royal Curaçao is the opportunity to explore the vibrant culture and colorful architecture of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The resort also offers complimentary transfers to the city, allowing guests to experience the best of both worlds.

With its blend of luxury, culture, and natural beauty, Sandals Royal Curaçao is an excellent choice for couples seeking an unforgettable and budget-friendly honeymoon.

Cocobay Resort, Antigua

Price: Starts at $200 per person per night

The southwest coast of Antigua is home to many gorgeous resorts but Cocobay is a standout. It sits on a hillside overlooking Ffryes Beach, providing a secluded and budget-friendly all-inclusive experience.

The cottages at Cocobay boast pastel hues, and all are equipped with decadent amenities in addition to showcasing incredible vistas of the sea, sunsets, and verdant gardens. Guests have access to several restaurants, bars, and shimmering pools too. Beyond non-motorized watersports in the crystal-clear blue Caribbean, enjoy romantic nature walks or join a yoga class.

More great news for honeymooners is that discounts are offered to newlyweds who book their post-wedding vacation here.

Warwick Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas

Price: Starts at $160 per person per night

This paradise island is just an hour from Miami by air. Easily accessible for U.S. honeymooners, Warwick Paradise Island is a beachfront resort that offers a lot. It includes a massive free-form pool, a private beach with complimentary beverages, and a long list of activities to try. You might go for a nature walk or bring out your competitive side with a game of beach volleyball or foosball. Outdoor billiards tournaments are an option too.

When it comes to accommodations, the rooms are chic, comfortable, and oozing with contemporary appeal. Beyond the property, you’ll easily be able to explore Nassau’s gems, including attractions like the Pirates of Nassau Museum, shopping centers, and vibrant nightlife hubs.

Punta Cana Princess, Dominican Republic

Price: Starts at $160 per person per night

This five-star, all-suite resort is set along Arena Blanca Beach, just a 25-minute drive from the airport. While the Dominican Republic is known for its unique beauty and relatively cheaper resorts, Punta Cana Princess stands out with its 256 luxury suites, plus 14 that were specifically designed with honeymooners in mind.

Guests can take advantage of various amenities across the property, including a spa, sauna, gym, swimming pool, bars, and restaurants. Activities like diving, archery, and aerobic exercises are available too.

Your package also includes round-the-clock room service, Wi-Fi, access to a medical center, and free shuttle service to the Princess Avalon Casino.

Sunset at the Palms Resort, Negril, Jamaica

Price: Starts at $150 per person per night

The accommodations at Sunset at the Palms Resort are just one of the things that make this property unique. It offers luxurious treehouse stays that are a mere stone’s throw from the pristine sands stretched along Bloody Bay. All come with the essentials, including free Wi-Fi and modern bathrooms.

When it comes to dining, enjoy meals at the buffet eatery, beach grill, and a la carte restaurants. There’s also a coffee bar featuring Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee. As with other beachside properties, guests enjoy a wide variety of water sports. But that’s not all. Here, you’ll also have the opportunity to discover Jamaican flora and fauna via invigorating nature walks.

No Jamaican getaway would be complete without live reggae music, which is just one of the many forms of entertainment that can be enjoyed here.

Jewel Paradise Cove Resort & Spa, Jamaica

Price: Starts at $145 per person per night

As one of the most affordable all-inclusive adults-only resorts in Runaway Bay, Jewel Paradise Cove Resort should be on the radar of any budget-conscious traveler. The property has a focus on health and wellness with amenities for fitness and relaxation along with activities designed to reinvigorate the senses.

When booking directly, it’s possible to get room upgrades and discounts on spa services, dinners, and cabanas. But you’ll be delighted to know that the rate covers quite a bit, from meals and drinks to both water and onshore activities. Movies are available poolside, too.

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Price: Starts at $130 per person per night

Set on the golden beaches of Uvero Alto, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana is an adult-exclusive paradise perfect for discerning couples seeking affordability. Whether you choose accommodation in the Resort or Diamond Club section, you’re guaranteed to have a blast with a jam-packed all-inclusive experience.

The rate includes nightly entertainment, daily activities, and access to non-motorized sports such as kayaking and snorkeling. If you want to try surfing, introductory lessons are available too. In addition to the assortment of enticing pools, there is an exciting casino for testing your luck while providing the possibility for hours of entertainment. All in all, a great deal awaits at Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, one of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts.

The resort accommodations are modern and the true embodiment of chicness while providing the luxury of 24-hour room service. The only downside is that the options are limited when it comes to full ocean-view rooms.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino, St. Maarten

Price: Starts at $120 per person per night

While Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino is among the top affordable all-inclusive resorts for couples, it doesn’t fall short when it comes to the many experiences it offers. With a stay here you can look forward to a well-appointed room, limitless meals, snacks, and an enviable array of beverages.

The resort also offers the chance to fill your days with a variety of fun activities that range from dance classes to aqua aerobics. Apart from its assortment of pools, it has a tranquil spa and a vibrant casino providing even more ways to entertain.

Little Arches Boutique Hotel, Barbados

Price: Starts at $120 per person per night

Located on the south coast of Barbados, Little Arches Boutique Hotel is a gem providing an intimate adults-only hideaway that offers a relaxed retreat with just 10 rooms and suites. If you can afford to splurge a bit, book the luxury ocean suite that comes with a terracotta sun terrace and freshwater plunge pool.

The property lies adjacent to the unspoiled white sands of Enterprise Beach, but the dining experience is another highlight at romantic Cafe Luna, its award-winning rooftop restaurant. Guests also enjoy complimentary offerings like golf green fees at Barbados Golf Club, shuttle service to other beaches along the south coast, and even a luxury catamaran cruise (with lunch and snorkeling for two included).

Couples who book a stay of at least 10 nights will also get an additional complimentary bottle of champagne and a 30-minute Swedish massage.



Cristian M Balate // Shutterstock

Resorts in Europe

Panoramic view of El Duque beach on Adeje Atlantic coast in the summer vacation on Tenerife island.

Club Med Val Thorens Sensations, Val Thorens, France

Price: Starts at $200 per person per night

Some couples dream of a tropical honeymoon, while others yearn for a snowy escape in the mountains. If you’re the latter, then Club Med Val Thorens Sensations in France is for you.

Situated at Europe’s loftiest and grandest ski resort, Club Med offers a magical snowscape for enjoying a variety of winter sports. It also appeals to your budget with nightly rates that already include lift tickets and group lessons. When not immersed in the great outdoors, delight your taste buds at one of the outstanding restaurants or sip cocktails at the Main Bar, an elegantly cool space with a French Alps meets Scandinavian design.

As night falls, the minimalist rooms, many of which boast mountain views, were designed for comfortable slumber — something you’ll surely need for your next day’s adventures.

Barceló Portinatx, Ibiza

Price: Starts at $160 per person per night

Want to celebrate your newly married life in Ibizan style? Barceló Portinatx is the adults-only haven you’ve been looking for. Located at the foot of a serene cove, this resort offers an all-inclusive package that includes a buffet-style breakfast and dinner in the main restaurant, with lunch available at the pool bar. A selection of local-brand alcohol, soft drinks, tea, and coffee are also included in the rates.

The wellness center and outdoor swimming pool offer ideal spots for honeymooners to unwind but when you’re feeling more energetic, you can always party at the beach club featuring DJ sessions. Afterward, retire to your resort room, with all newly refurbished, guaranteeing a wonderful stay for honeymooners.

Iberostar Selection Anthelia, Tenerife, Spain

Price: Starts at $150 per person per night

For an exotic getaway in the Atlantic, consider this five-star Iberostar property on the Spanish Island of Tenerife, located off the northwestern coast of Africa. While Iberostar Selectio Anthelia is a family-friendly resort, couples can still enjoy a peaceful stay as each room provides a haven of tranquility complete with a private terrace. If you have room in your budget, we recommend booking the Salome Suite. It includes a private entrance, a dining terrace, its own pool, and even stellar butler service.

On Tenerife’s sun-kissed shores, you can look forward to romantic strolls. When you’re in the mood to get active, take advantage of the close proximity to the water by swimming, diving, water skiing, kayaking, or paddle surfing. The resort’s serene spa has dedicated rooms for couples to indulge in afterward. When your appetite is calling, you’ll find a buffet and a la carte restaurants serving a variety of tasty dishes.

Giannoulis – Cavo Spada Luxury Resort & Spa, Greece

Price: Starts at $130 per person per night

Located in a prime location overlooking glistening Kissamos Bay on the Greek island of Crete, the sensational Giannoulis – Cavo Spada resort is a fabulous place to relax while admiring magnificent natural beauty.

The resort hosts well-appointed rooms with private balconies, marble-infused bathrooms, and round-the-clock room service. The lavish experience extends beyond the rooms, with dining options that include everything from traditional Cretan dishes to Mediterranean and international fare. There are gorgeous indoor and outdoor pools, including a main pool just steps from the pebble beach. The well-equipped fitness room makes it easy to keep up with your workout routine too.

The all-inclusive rooms are already cost-effective, but you’ll also have the opportunity to select a premium all-inclusive package with lots of extras like a massage and a complimentary minibar.

3 tips to get the best deal on all-inclusive resorts

The resorts mentioned above are already easy on the wallet but it never hurts to save more. These tips will help you make an affordable all-inclusive resort stay even more budget-friendly.

Timing is the key: As any wanderlust would know, the shoulder seasons mean discounted rates while the low season means paying the cheapest prices of the year. You can snag the best deals if you time your getaway outside of the peak travel season.

As any wanderlust would know, the shoulder seasons mean discounted rates while the low season means paying the cheapest prices of the year. You can snag the best deals if you time your getaway outside of the peak travel season. Research packages well: All-inclusive packages aren’t all created equal. To get the best bang for your buck, carefully review the inclusions of each package you’re considering. Be sure to check for other possible discounts you might be eligible for too. For example, Sandals offers an additional 10% off for firefighters, military, and the police.

All-inclusive packages aren’t all created equal. To get the best bang for your buck, carefully review the inclusions of each package you’re considering. Be sure to check for other possible discounts you might be eligible for too. For example, Sandals offers an additional 10% off for firefighters, military, and the police. Remember, flexibility pays off: Many affordable, all-inclusive resorts (as well as the pricier options) offer flash deals. Keep a close eye out for those to potentially score the best room at a substantially lower price.

This story was produced by Honeymoons.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.