New Mexico Attorney General amends complaint against major companies under new EPA regulations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General, Raul Torrez, filed an amended complaint against including 3M and DuPoint, for allegedly contaminating natural resources and endangering public health with PFAS. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a synthetic chemical used in consumer products, such as nonstick cookware, carpets, clothing, and outdoor gear.

The amended complaint highlights several new elements to the state’s claims, citing sites outside of Cannon Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base, White Sands Missile Range, and Fort Wingate were PFAS-contaminated. The amended complaint also adds the U.S. Department of the Army for allegedly knowing about the PFAS contamination. The complaint seeks costs, damages, and relief from the Department of Defense under the latest U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations.

Following the announcement of the amended complaint, New Mexico Attorney General, Raul Torrez released a statement, saying quote: