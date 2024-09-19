CRRUA received 5 calls about discolored water in August

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) received five calls about discolored water in August. The two months prior, the utility had not received any complaints about brown or yellow water.

Month/Year Number of Calls February 2024 28 March 2024 20 April 2024 07 May 2024 01 June 2024 0 July 2024 0 August 2024 5

CRRUA says the causes of discolored water include water line breaks, water well service returns, and hydrant flushes.

CRRUA came under scrutiny at the end of last year after concerns arose over heightened arsenic levels in Santa Teresa and Sunland Park drinking water. State health agencies have since started investigating CRRUA, and held a town hall meeting earlier this week.

CRRUA adds that it passed its voluntary arsenic water tests for September.