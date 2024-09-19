Skip to Content
Environment

CRRUA received 5 calls about discolored water in August

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:18 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) received five calls about discolored water in August. The two months prior, the utility had not received any complaints about brown or yellow water.

Month/YearNumber of Calls
February 202428
March     202420
April       202407
May        202401
June        20240
July         20240
August    20245

CRRUA says the causes of discolored water include water line breaks, water well service returns, and hydrant flushes.

CRRUA came under scrutiny at the end of last year after concerns arose over heightened arsenic levels in Santa Teresa and Sunland Park drinking water. State health agencies have since started investigating CRRUA, and held a town hall meeting earlier this week.

CRRUA adds that it passed its voluntary arsenic water tests for September.

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content