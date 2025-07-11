Services announced for Dona Ana Sheriff deputy killed in crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The family of Antonio De Jesus Aleman, the Dona Ana County Sheriff deputy killed in a crash earlier this week, have announced the details of his visitation and funeral.
Aleman had served with the Sheriff's Office since October 2021, according to his obituary. The 33-year-old had started his career in public service with the Corrections Department in May 2014.
Aleman is survived by his wife and two sons.
"His family was the heart of his world, and everything he did was driven by his love and commitment to them," his obituary reads.
Aleman's obituary lists the services to be held in his honor as follows:
- Visitation
- Wednesday, July 16, 2025
- 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Funeraria Del Angel Hillcrest West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932
- Rosary
- Wednesday, July 16, 2025
- 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- 5054 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, Texas 79932
- Second Visitation
- Thursday, July 17, 2025
- 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM
- 5054 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, Texas 79932
- Funeral Service
- Thursday, July 17, 2025
- 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79932
- Graveside Service
- Thursday, July 17, 2025
- 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM
- Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines Ln, Sunland Park, NM 88063