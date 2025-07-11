Services announced for Dona Ana Sheriff deputy killed in crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The family of Antonio De Jesus Aleman, the Dona Ana County Sheriff deputy killed in a crash earlier this week, have announced the details of his visitation and funeral.

Aleman had served with the Sheriff's Office since October 2021, according to his obituary. The 33-year-old had started his career in public service with the Corrections Department in May 2014.

Aleman is survived by his wife and two sons.

"His family was the heart of his world, and everything he did was driven by his love and commitment to them," his obituary reads.

Aleman's obituary lists the services to be held in his honor as follows: