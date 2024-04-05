Deadly Nor’easter cuts off power to hundreds of thousands across the Northeast as many roads remain impassable



By Dalia Faheid, Artemis Moshtaghian, Gene Norman and Eric Zerkel, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people are dead and hundreds of thousands are without power Friday after a nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the Northeast.

Widespread wind gusts topping 40 mph swept across the region midweek, downing trees and branches, sometimes to devastating effect.

Two people in Pennsylvania were killed by trees falling onto their vehicles Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. An 82-year-old woman was killed in Collegeville when her car was crushed by a massive tree while she was stopped at a red light. A 70-year-old man was also killed by a tree falling onto his car in Delaware County and was later pronounced dead on the scene, officials told WPVI.

In New York, Cathy Tusiani, the wife of a New York Yankees executive, died when her car was struck by a falling tree in Armonk Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate WABC.

The storm’s strong winds were widespread and combined with at least 2 feet of heavy, wet snow in northern New England to cause more significant power outages there. As of Friday morning, more than 300,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Maine and New Hampshire combined, according to poweroutage.us.

The widespread outages leave many without indoor heating as the storm blankets the region with snow, toppling trees and power lines and making travel difficult.

Although the heaviest snow has ended, power outages are expected to linger along with gusty winds and light snow. “Winds will also remain gusty and may result in additional downed branches and limbs due to the weight of freshly fallen snow,” the National Weather Service said.

The storm left many roads impassable with debris and downed power lines blocking roadways in York County, Maine’s southernmost county bordering New Hampshire, emergency officials said in a post on X, warning of extremely hazardous driving conditions in the area.

State and local governments in Maine shuttered offices ahead of Thursday’s expected storm with some school districts such as the Westbrook School Department canceling in-person classes and opting for remote learning. Meanwhile, some districts like the Gorham School District canceled classes altogether.

In New Hampshire, hundreds of schools and government offices also announced closures or remote classes, according to CNN affiliate WMUR.

First responders in the town of East Kingston, New Hampshire, reported a tree had fallen onto a mobile home, leaving the structure “a total loss,” according to the East Kingston Fire Department.

“I am thankful that no one was injured,” said Chief Ed Warren. “I encourage all residents to remain alert during today’s storm. High winds and rains can cause unexpected and often disastrous weather, I urge everyone to stay safe.”

CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report

