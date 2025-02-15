Storm sweeping across eastern US is set to reach peak strength with threat of dangerous tornadoes and flooding

By Mary Gilbert, Dalia Faheid and Emma Tucker

(CNN) — At least one person is dead as a storm sweeping across the eastern US is forecast to reach its peak strength overnight into Sunday – with heavy rainfall, potentially life-threatening flooding and dangerous overnight tornadoes.

Video footage from the storm in multiple states Saturday show topped trees, vehicles submerged in floodwaters, inundated houses and scenes of water rescues.

A 73-year-old resident of Manchester, Kentucky, died in the Horse Creek area after being swept away by heavy floodwaters on Saturday night, officials said. He was driving on Kentucky Highway 8 and was unable to cross, according to the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

At some point, he exited his vehicle, where he was carried away by the heavy currents, the coroner’s office told CNN.

Waters are already reaching historic levels in Kentucky as the storm continued to strengthen Saturday, officials said, just two years after catastrophic flooding left 43 people dead and nearly leveled parts of the state.

While the storm, which also flooded parts of California, is set to largely come to an end Monday, parts of the Great Lakes could be buried by lake-effect snow in its wake. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are likely in these storms.

Parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are under flash flood emergencies and warnings, and several tornado warnings were issued across Mississippi, southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana.

Some severe thunderstorms will persist into Sunday morning and could bring damaging winds from Florida through the Mid-Atlantic.

Flash flood event is extremely rare, but catastrophic

A rare level 4-of-4 for high risk of flooding rainfall is in place for more than 1.5 million people in parts of northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky where “life-threatening and significant flooding is anticipated,” according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Such weather events are issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 40% of all flood-related deaths, research from the WPC shows.

The threat level is raised because the atmospheric setup for the storm is “quite unusual for mid-February” and could support rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest storms, according to the center. Half a foot of precipitation could fall in the high-risk area where heavier bouts of rain essentially get stuck for an extended period.

Almost no area could absorb that much rain without flooding, but recent storms have already soaked soils in this region and make the threat that much more dire.

More than 500 miles of the country, from eastern Arkansas to West Virginia were under a level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall Saturday, the center said.

By Saturday afternoon, Kentucky streets were already inundated with water with some areas receiving 2 to 4 inches of rain. And water levels are expected to continue rising through the evening.

In Jackson, Kentucky, “serious flooding” overflowed the 75-acre Panbowl Lake as teams rushed to evacuate the area and facilities including a nursing home and hospital, officials said Saturday night.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that his entire state was under significant flash flood threat until 4 a.m. Sunday as heavy rains continue.

Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 homes and businesses in Virginia were without power as of early Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 40,000 were also left in the dark across Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Floodwaters surged through the roadways in several cities throughout Simpson County, Kentucky. Elsewhere in the state, dozens of flooded roads were closed in Adair County, according to emergency management officials.

As he relives the severe flooding that destroyed his home in late 2022, Knott County resident Danny Laferty said he is anxious he will “lose everything again.”

“It was awful, terrible. I mean we had mud six inches deep in here,” Laferty told CNN on Saturday. “That’s what makes me so nervous.”

CNN’s Kia Fatahi and Taylor Galgano contributed to this report.

