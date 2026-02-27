ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Record-heat potential continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday! Today will be a beautiful day for some outdoor plans. We will experience warm, dry, and calm, conditions. Over the next few days we could break standing heat records!

Friday morning we woke up to temperatures in the 50s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 85. If we reach 85 we will matcha standing daily heat record. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 82.

Today will remain comfortable especially for those outdoor plans.

This weekend we will see temps climb into the upper 80 with yet again another chance to break standing heat records. By your weekend we will develop some light breezy conditions.