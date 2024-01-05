ABC-7 Xtra: Sunland Park cannabis sales at an all time high

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cannabis sales are soaring in a small city just west of the state line.

According to recent numbers, Sunland Park dispensaries sold a whopping $32 million in cannabis merchandise, from marijuana in leaf form, to gummies, oils, and creams.

Once New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act on April 12, 2021, and sales were given the green light, dispensaries started popping up fast. Now they are almost as prevalent as convenience stores.

The Cannabis Regulation Act legalized the cultivation, manufacturing, purchasing, possession, and consumption of recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older.

As of today, there are dozens of dispensaries in a five mile radius in Sunland Park, an impressive amount since the city has a population of 17,000.

That population grows exponentially on any given weekend with out-of-towners, mostly from El Paso, driving in for their purchases. Some dispensaries even have drive-thrus in case customers don't want to step out of their car.

