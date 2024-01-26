ABC-7 Xtra: Removing razor wire on the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland migrant advocates released images only to ABC-7 showing the injuries an Ecuadorian woman suffered when she became entangled in concertina, or razor wire, put in place by Texas National Guardsmen.

Razor wire along the border was put in place as part of governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

Courtesy: Borderland migrant advocates

The migrant woman's injuries were so severe, she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Courtesy: Borderland migrant advocates

This week, the Supreme Court ruled Border Patrol agents can remove that razor wire. But Texas Governor Abbott is doubling down, bringing in more Texas Guardsmen to install more razor wire. Good Morning El Paso anchor and Sunday Xtra host Saul Saenz spoke with Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales, who addressed the removal of the razor wire.

"This issue on the razor wire, there is no amount of razor wire that's gonna stop somebody that has traveled two thousand miles from returning. So I've been looking at how do you get at the very front of this problem, not at the end. I understand the state is doing everything e can, to be able to fix some of these things, but the court decisions going back and fourth, that's not the solution," Representative Gonzales said.

"I think it's really important for people to understand that what Governor Abbott is doing is not just unconstitutional, and its not just harmful to very vulnerable people, but it is impairing the border patrol's ability to do their job," said Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted a lower court order giving Border Patrol agents legal cover to continue cutting concertina wire that Texas has installed on the banks of the Rio Grande. A hearing is set for February 7th.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Saul asks guests Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House and immigration lawyer Ouisa Davis what impact the razor wire is having on the migrants and what needs to happen to avoid more injuries.