What’s next for a crackdown on Haitian migrants as the Dominican Republic leader enters a new term?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After Dominican President Luis Abinader coasted into a second term over the weekend, he promised that “the best is yet to come.” But as one of the region’s most popular leaders spoke of economic prosperity and constitutional reforms, he left one thing out: the crisis in neighboring Haiti. The Dominican Republic has long taken a hard-line stance with Haitian migrants, even as spiraling gang violence drives people to flee. Analysts say Abinader has used the crisis as a political tool to “play on people’s fears.” Some hope he will begin to soften his stance with another four years in office secured.

