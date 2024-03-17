ABC-7 Xtra: Three stories of women navigating challenges in their chosen fields, achieving success

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra honoring Women's History Month. ABC-7's Hillary Floren introduces us to four strong women paving the way for others in the same industry, and teaching women how to be their best advocate.

Hear Arlene Gaylord, the highest-ranking Latina in the FBI; Executive Assistant Chief Zina Silva of the El Paso Police Department; and Jennifer and Stephanie Han, professional boxers as they tell their life stories, full of success and challenges during a sit down interview with Hillary Floren.