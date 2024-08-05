Local veterinarian offers tips to keep pets safe during record heat

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Borderland continues to experience above-average temperatures, Dr. Cynthia Saenz, owner of Canutillo Veterinary Hospital, emphasizes the importance of keeping pets safe from the heat.

Located at 7109 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835, Dr. Saenz's clinic is a resource for pet owners concerned about pets' health and heat-related issues.

With 2023 breaking records for consecutive triple-digit days—44 and counting—Dr. Saenz warns that pets can suffer from heat stroke, just like humans.

Signs of overheating include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, and anxiety, which can lead to collapse in severe cases.

To prevent heat-related emergencies, Dr. Saenz recommends keeping pets indoors during peak sun hours.

If they must go outside, use protective gear like booties to shield their paws from hot pavement.

If a pet shows signs of heat stroke, do not pour water directly on them; instead, she says, immediately take them to the nearest animal ER or hospital.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Canutillo Veterinary Hospital at 915-243-2970.