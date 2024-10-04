Skip to Content
Ride of the Future: Inside Tesla’s Cybertruck

Published 1:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Electric vehicles has been around for many years now, but since the Cybertruck's announcement in 2019, we have seen dozens of these futuristic vehicles in our area.

Some current owners had to wait over four years to acquire the modern Cybertruck, which can cost over $80,000.

Since its debut, the Cybertruck's design has turned heads and raised eyebrows. Nationwide and in the Borderland, some people didn't like the design, while others loved it.

ABC-7 had the chance to ride along with one local Cybertruck owner first to see its features and the difference it can bring to electric vehicles in the future.

"It is a marvel of engineering, I mean, there's no question," said Boh Rattay, a local Cybertruck owner.

Watch "Ride of the Future" only on ABC-7 at 10 p.m. next Monday.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

