ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Election Integrity – Protecting Your Vote

October 31, 2024 7:51 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Election integrity - how voting locations are run, how your votes are tallied, and how the results are released to the public - is on the minds of many as the November 5th general election approaches.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross visits with El Paso County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise and Dona Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin to learn how your votes are protected. He'll also speak with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about a series of public service announcements her office is running. The campaign warns viewers about watching out for political advertisements on social media that are using deepfakes created by artificial intelligence.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

