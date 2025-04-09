UTEP softball drops midweek doubleheader to Arizona State 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball faced a tough challenge on Wednesday afternoon, falling twice to Power 4 opponent Arizona State in a midday doubleheader at Helen of Troy Field.

The Sun Devils claimed an 8-0 run-rule win in six innings in the opener, before notching a 5-2 victory in game two.

GAME 1: Arizona State 8, UTEP 0 (6 innings)

Arizona State’s (28-14) potent offense came out firing in game one, plating five runs in the opening frame to seize early control.

Yaya Acuna tripled to right center to bring in Tiare Ho-Ching and was promptly scored on a single by Kelsey Hall. Ayden Allen followed with a two-run homer to left center, and AJ Murphy’s sacrifice fly capped the first-inning surge.

The Sun Devils tacked on a run in the second via another sac fly from Allen, and added two more in the sixth on RBI efforts from Acuna and Ashleigh Mejia to seal the run-rule victory.

The Miners (15-21) scattered three hits in the contest, coming off the bats of Ashlynn Griffith, Ajia Richard, and Brantley Lavas.

GAME 2: Arizona State 5, UTEP 2

UTEP bounced back with a competitive showing in the second game, tying the contest midway through before ASU capitalized on timely hits and Miner miscues to regain control.

The Sun Devils again struck in the first, using three straight singles to start the game.

Mejia’s RBI single and Hall’s groundout made it 2-0. The Miners responded with energy in the third inning after a leadoff single from Griffith — her second hit of the game.

Richard walked, and both advanced on a wild pitch.

Iliana Munoz walked to load the bases, and Halle Hogan punched an RBI single to center to bring in Griffith.

Richard was tagged out at home trying to add another run, but Kenna Carranza came through with a clutch RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

Amaya Lee added a single to reload the bases, but ASU escaped further damage.

Arizona State took advantage of two UTEP throwing errors in the fourth inning to reclaim the lead at 3-2.

Two more Sun Devil runs crossed in the fifth on a two-RBI double from Mejia after a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice advanced runners into scoring position, 5-2.

UTEP had chances late but left runners stranded in both the fifth and sixth.

Despite a pitching change and a new catcher in the sixth, ASU managed one more hit but didn’t score. Griffith capped off a standout day with her fourth hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The Miners’ offense was led by Griffith, who went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Hogan (2-for-4, 1 RBI), Carranza (2-for-3, 1 RBI), and Lee (2-for-3) also turned in multi-hit performances.

On Deck

UTEP will now shift its focus back to Conference USA action as it heads to Huntsville, Texas for a weekend series at Sam Houston. The three-game set runs from April 11-13.