ABC-7 XTRA Sunday: Socorro ISD Overseen by Texas Education Agency

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the last eight months, the Socorro school district has been overseen by two conservators appointed by the Texas Education Agency.

They came on board after a state investigation found what was called "widespread failings" in the district. They include a multi-million dollar deficit which has led to the district taking out a 25.1 million dollar short-term loan to pay employees.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross speaks with Andrew Kim, one of the two TEA conservators working with the Socorro ISD, and Michael Najera, president of the Socorro district board of trustees.

They'll discuss the problems facing the district and how the conservators are working to help bring the district back into compliance.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.